This is the house in which Ben Affleck lived his romance with Ana de Armas

A little over a month after his wedding with the superstar Jennifer Lopez the actor and director Ben Affleck has put his house up for sale in the upscale Pacific Palisades area of ​​Los Angeles for $30 million. The sale of him could seem like a break with his previous life since this is the house where Affleck has lived in recent years and where he lived his romance with the Hispanic-Cuban actress. Anne of Arms between 2020 and the end of 2021.

Ben Affleck’s house for sale

In total and according to the newspaper Wall Street Journal The artist bought the house in 2018, after divorcing actress Jennifer Garner for $19 million and now he would have put it up for sale for $29,995,000. The mansion is located near the exclusive Riviera Country Club It has views of the surrounding mountains and has more than 1,200 square meters and is loaded with pure luxury amenities: it has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, a wine cellar, a living room with a fireplace, several dining rooms, a cinema and even a spa.

Ben Affleck’s house

As for its architecture, the house, at whose exit Aflleck was usually captured by the paparazzi together with Ana de Armas, is made of white brick and has a spectacular entrance framed by columns. In addition, from the outside you can see its large windows and even the box-beam structure.

Inside, the mansion features a spiral staircase in the foyer, chandeliers, marble countertops, multiple fireplaces, and glass walls that connect the interior to the backyard. The pool has an attached hot tub, slide, and even a guest house. As for the interior design, details of the kitchen stand out, such as its blue-tinted furniture and marble countertops, or the spectacular vaulted ceilings of some spaces such as the master suite and private balcony.

Ben Affleck’s house for sale

Apparently, Affleck and Jennifer Lopez currently live in Beverly Hills and they have been about to move to a 50 million house in Bel-Air although, finally, they are going to live in the singer’s house in this same area and that is in full reform.