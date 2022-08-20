This is how Will Smith and Jada Pinkett have been devalued after slapping Chris Rock

Although almost five months have passed since the celebration of the 94 Oscar Awards, they continue to bring a queue for the Will Smith slapped Chris Rock when he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Despite making a video in which he apologized, the actor’s reputation has been seriously damaged, to the point that it seems difficult for him to raise his head again.

According to a poll conducted by Q Scores for Variety, prior to the incident, Smith was among the most beloved and acclaimed actors in Hollywood. His popularity was at the height of Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington, being among the 5 or 10 best valued male interpreters, obtaining a 39% positive opinion from those surveyed, surpassing other well-known names such as Keanu Reeves or Dwayne Johnson, who have 37% and 36% positive opinions.

Now, after the slap, the public’s perception of the Oscar winner has plummeted to 24%, losing 15 points. On the contrary, the negative opinions about Smith have tripled, since in January of this year, only 8% of those surveyed had a bad perception of the interpreter, compared to 26% who had it in the past month of July, four months after the incident.

Q Scores has conducted biannual surveys between January and July, in which it has solicited the opinions of 1,800 American viewers over the age of six. Among the male actors with the highest ratingsMorgan Freeman leads the list (with 44% favorable opinions), followed by Tom Hanks (43%) and Samuel L. Jackson (37%).

He has not been the only one whose image has been terribly damaged, since the Jada Pinkett-Smith’s unpopularity has skyrocketed. In January of this year, the unfavorable opinions about the actress were 29%, a figure that rises to 44% in the month of July. On the other hand, the interpreter did not enjoy popularity either after her slap, because in January 2022, only 13% of those surveyed had a favorable opinion of her, a figure that fell to 6% after the incident.

Who has neither won nor lost in this controversy has been Chris Rock. Before the incident, the actor and comedian had 20% favorable opinions and 14% unfavorable opinions, both figures are maintained after the coup.

Although the months go by, it seems that the controversy will not leave the actor alone, at least in the short term. On the other hand, it is noteworthy that, despite the judicial scandal that he has lived through for several months, Johnny Depp hold a 35% favorable opinion, figure that has remained stable throughout the process.

jvc