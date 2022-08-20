This is how Elton John’s ‘Hold Me Closer’ sounds with the voice of Britney Spears | LOS40 Classic

Now we can say it loud and clear: It’s Britney, b*tch! The long-awaited return of Britney Spears to the music industry is imminent: the 26 August we can enjoy his voice together with that of Elton John in a new version of Tiny Dancer call Hold Me Closer.

This has been announced by Rocketman himself through his social networks. He has published the single coverwhich consists of two photographs in which both he and Britney appear as children: she dressed as a ballet dancer and he looking at the camera in front of the piano.

This high-end remix is ​​the first single from the Princess of Pop after 6 years of musical silence. During that period, the singer has suffered the unspeakable in a stoic struggle to annul the legal guardianship of her father and recover her total freedom. This year she has won the battle, taking back the reins of her life and now it is time to recover her career.

Elton, in addition, has not only shared an image but has also published a small preview of this on TikTok. dance remix where we can hear both of them sing that about: “Hold me closer, tiny dancer / Count the headlights on the highway”.

The fans of both have been crazy with happiness, confessing in the comments the desire they have to know how this very special collaboration sounds in its entirety. Even artists of the stature of Minogue Kylie She has let it be known that she is beyond excited.

Among the details of the song, we can say that this Hold Me Closer it would have begun to forge last July. After several contacts, the two legends met in a recording studio in Beverly Hills where this new version came to life. The person in charge of the production would be Andrew Wattaccording to Billboard, who was already behind the success of The lockdown sessions, that updated many of the hits of the British musician’s career along with stars as current as Dua Lipa or Miley Cyrus, among others.