This is how Elliot, the child protagonist of the movie ET, was chosen

In 1982, an already famous Steven Spielberg premiered ET, the extraterrestrial, a film that marked an entire generation and that became the biggest box office success of a director totally accustomed to filling large commercial theaters, being even one of the most blockbusters in history.

It is that this beautiful film was adapted, like much of the filmography of Spielberg, to a diverse group of spectators. It seems that anyone, from any place, age or culture can enjoy this beautiful story.

And the success is due, in addition to Spielberg’s undoubted mastery, in the precise choice to play the boy Elliott, who finds and adopts this friendly alien. The sincere and tender performance of this child was fundamental, since the film is based on the link that is generated between these two characters, being more than important that it could transmit those emotions thought from the script. Something that Henry Thomas managed with absolute ease.

Henry Thomas and E.T.

The casting work must have been arduous for the production, although apparently the director had little doubt when he saw Thomas repeat some of the character’s lines, long before filming began. In a small fragment, the actor can be seen saying some of the dialogues of who would later be his character, in a setting that undoubtedly responds to a casting.

After a few minutes of sincere acting, you can hear in the background Spielberg saying, “That’s it, the role is yours.” The director did not hesitate, thus demonstrating that his job also consists of spotting talent easily, something he has faithfully demonstrated throughout his career.

ET it meant the second film in the actor’s career, who had debuted a year ago with Raggedy Man. After the success, Henry Thomas became one of the most sought after children in the environment, a request that he maintained as he progressed in years, which led him to participate in other great films such as fire in the skyby Milos Foreman Gangs of New Yorkby Master Scorsese and doctor sleepingby Mike Flanagan.

Probably without knowing it, that moment, captured in this video fragment, meant a turning point in Thomas’ life, in which nothing would ever be the same.

