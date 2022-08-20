They reveal who almost starred in Hannah Montana instead of Miley Cyrus

If you flipped through TikTok yesterday, chances are you saw a video of the casting director of ‘Hannah Montana’ clearing up some pretty interesting details about the series. Lisa London posted a response to a user who claimed that Mexican-Spanish singer Belinda had been one of the hopefuls on the Disney show ‘Hannah Montana’ back in her day.

“I’m the original casting director for ‘Hannah Montana,’ and I discovered Miley Cyrus,” Lisa began. “I wanted everyone to know that Belinda, who is lovely by the way, was never in the top three for the role of Hannah. These are the final three actresses who auditioned for the network’s audition out of over 1,200 girls.”

If you think you know who the actresses were (other than Miley Cyrus, obviously), your mind is about to be blown in 3, 2, 1…

The casting director showed a role dated May 6, 2005, which featured none other than Taylor Momsen (who played Jenny Humphrey in ‘Gossip Girl’) and Daniella Monet (known for her roles in ‘Zac&Cody’ or ‘ Zoey 101’) next to Miley’s name. Her role was also listed on the audition sheet as “Chloe”, which the casting director clarified was the lead’s original name before Miley was cast. “This was when her name was originally Chloe Stewart before they changed it to Miley Stewart,” she said.

Although neither Taylor nor Danielle made it to the cast, their careers took off and they both went on to star in their own television shows. In 2007, Taylor rose to fame playing Jenny Humphrey on the hit series ‘Gossip Girl,’ before founding her alternative rock group The Pretty Reckless. Meanwhile, Danielle starred in the role of Trina Vega in the series ‘Nickelodeon Victorious’ alongside other big celebrities like Victoria Justice, Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies.

Miley Cyrus, meanwhile, became a hugely successful singer and actress, and her Hannah Montana character even got her own movie. And what happened to Belinda? She ended up winning a couple of Latin Grammys and fulfilled her Disney dreams after being cast in the movie ‘The Cheetah Girls 2’.