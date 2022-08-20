They called her “bad mother”: Kylie Jenner is criticized by video with her daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner published a video on her social networks singing with her daughter Stormi, because of this, she was criticized by her more than 40 million followerssince they cataloged it as “bad mother” for the music that allows the little girl who is only four years old to listen to.

After giving birth to her second child, wolfa couple of months ago, the businesswoman She has been very active on all her social networks, especially on TikTok, where she shows her makeup routines and also videos of her luxurious life and her sophisticated celebrations with her family.

This time, appeared with little Stormi on board in one of his Lamborghini singing the song “Mamacita” by Travis Scott, father of his two children and partner of Kylie Jenner. The video went viral in just seconds, filling with comments and also criticism due to the lyrics of the melody.

“I understand that it’s her father, but the lyrics are not appropriate”, “Not only do you dress her like a big girl, but you also put her to listen to adult music”, “Call me old-fashioned, but isn’t Stormi a little young like to be singing that song?”, “Kylie you are a bad mother, it is adult music”were some of the comments on the video.

“Mamacita, I really need you. I need you now”they sang. The video ends just before the rapper goes up in tune singing “She goes crazy when the lights go out”. Kylie Jenner has not spoken about it, since she has always said that her criticism of her children does not bother her and she will continue to raise them as she sees fit.

Check here the video of Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi

