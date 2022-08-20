They called her “bad mother”: Kylie Jenner is criticized by video with her daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner published a video on her social networks singing with her daughter Stormi, because of this, she was criticized by her more than 40 million followerssince they cataloged it as “bad mother” for the music that allows the little girl who is only four years old to listen to.

