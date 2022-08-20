These are the best movies to remember Robin Williams

robin-williams He was one of the great comedians of recent decades and also knew how to stand out as a dramatic actor. On July 21, he would have turned 71 and, as a tribute, we remember the best movies of his career.

Robin Williams: the 10 best films of an unforgettable artist

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

It’s hard to forget Adrian Cronauer, the charismatic broadcaster who welcomed the days in Saigon. For the work on this film, robin-williams He received his first nomination for Oscar awards.

Good Morning, Vietnam is one of the actor’s most popular films.

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Oh captain, my captain! In this 1989 film, the artist born in 1951 brings to life one of the most endearing teachers in the history of cinema. Some of the students he teaches are played by Ethan Hawke Y Robert Sean Leonard (Dr. Wilson from Dr. House).

Awakenings (1990)

One of the jewels of the filmography of Robin. Based on real events, in this work he shares the leading role with Robert DeNirowho gives one of the best performances of his career.

Aladdin (1992)

The story goes that the filmmakers of Disney They were based on the figure of robin-williams to create the Genie of the lamp. Luckily for him, and for all viewers, the American comedian agreed to give voice to this unique character.

The Genie became the most popular and beloved character in Aladdin.

Dad Forever (1993)

One of the best comedies of his career. robin-williams puts himself in the skin (literally) of the Mrs Doubtfire, a nanny who allows her to be close to her children after her recent separation. Alongside him are artists such as Pierce Brosnan, Sally Field Y Mary Wilsonthe girl from Matilda.

Jumanji (1995)

It is one of the greatest classics of fantasy and adventure cinema, and robin-williams lives up to his interpretation of Alan Parrish in his adult version.

In Search of Destiny (1997)

After 3 unsuccessful nominations, Williams won the Oscar for Best Actor thanks to the work he did on this film in which he shares a cast with Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, minnie driver Y Stellan Skarsgårdamong other artists.

Robin Williams and Matt Damon shine in this heartwarming drama.

Patch Adams (1998)

Another of the films based on real events from the filmography of Williams. In addition to being a critical success, it was a box office success, grossing over $200 million worldwide. They also act Philip Seymour Hoffmann Y Monica Potter.

The Bicentennial Man (1999)

In this work directed by Chris Columbus (My Poor Little Angel 1 and 2, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets), the actor and comedian proved that even the sci-fi genre suited him perfectly. Based on a story of Issac Asimov, Robin plays a robot that manages to become a human being.

Portraits of an Obsession (2002)

Finally, one of the hardest and most impressive works of his career. In this film directed by Mark Romanek, Williams plays a photo lab technician who leads a depressed life and takes his obsession with a well-known family to unsuspected limits.

