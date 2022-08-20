The US Academy dedicates an exhibition to African-American artists

Long before Denzel Washington, Spike Lee or even Sidney Poitier, generations of black filmmakers played a key role in shaping American cinema and combating racial stereotypes, a major new Hollywood exhibit highlights.

The exhibition Regeneration: African American Cinema 1898-1971installed at the Museum of the Academy of Arts in Los Angeles, collects key moments in the history of African-American cinema that were ignored by the main Hollywood studios and the public of the time or have fallen into prolonged oblivion.

Beginning with a recently rediscovered tape from 1898 of two black vaudeville performers embracing, the exhibit recounts the largely untold history of racial films, hundreds of independent films made by blacks, with blacks, and for blacks, at a time in which the rooms were sites of racial segregation.

“Are you ready to hear a secret? We blacks have always been present in American cinema, from its very beginning. Not as caricatures and stereotypes but as creators, innovators and as an avid audience,” Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay said at a press event.

“We should have seen it a lot sooner, but this is the day this starts.”

Regeneration it is the second largest temporary exhibition to be presented at the Academy Museum, opened last September, seven years later than planned, by the organization behind the Oscars.

Among the exhibits are the historic Oscar that Poitier won in 1964 for best actor for lilies of the valleythe tap shoes worn by the Nicholas Brothers, a trumpet played by Louis Armstrong and the wardrobe worn by Sammy Davis Jr in porgy and bess.

Planning for the exhibit began in 2016, when curators dug through the Academy’s extensive archives and found the first posters promoting films with an all-black cast or a terrific film with only black stars.

“I was surprised because I didn’t know about these films before I started working on the exhibition. I wondered why we don’t know about this. We should know!

“These are really exciting films and great proof that African-American artists have embodied all kinds of characters and dabbled in many narrative lines. And besides, they looked really cool!” said Doris Berger, curator of the exhibition.

Audiences can view carefully restored footage from these films, now known as racial films, including the western musical Harlem on the Prairiethe gangster tape like Dark Manhattan or horror comedy Mr Washington goes to town.

Photo: Twitter / Museum of the Film Academy

Many others have been lost forever and their posters are a kind of trace that they existed, explains another curator, Rhea Combs.

While the most popular Hollywood movies cast black actors of the time as butlers and nannies, in supporting roles, this independent genre made them shine as lawyers, doctors, nurses and cowboys, says Berger.

“This is proof that Hollywood could have been so much more enriching and exciting,” he said.

The tour ends with the rise of the genre Blaxplotation in the early 1970s, pioneered by Melvin van Peebles who, like Poitier, died months before the exhibition opened.

“I trust they would have been proud,” Combs said.

The exhibition is a major event for the Academy, which in recent years has had to deal with accusations of a lack of diversity in its rankings.

A movement born in 2015, #OscarsSoWhite, also criticized her for the shortage of black nominees. Since then, it has delivered on a promise to double the number of women and minority members.

The exhibition Regeneration…has stunned even well-known contemporary black filmmakers.

“I was more than surprised… I didn’t know about this. If I had known, about actresses and things like that, I would have a completely different notion and probably a completely different approach to cinema, “acknowledged director Charles Burnett.

DuVernay added: “This job had to happen. We were in debt. It’s important, it’s crucial work.”

With information from AFP