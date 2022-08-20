The unusual address given to Brad Pitt in a movie

After the great premiere of Bullet trainwhere Brad Pitt was reunited with David Leitch after having a cameo in Dead Pool 2 and sharing years on the sets where the director served as his stunt double, several interviews that the cast gave as part of the press tour began to circulate. One of them had as protagonists Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Bryan Tyree Henryin a meeting that ended with a particular confession from the protagonist of Troy.

During an interview with BBC, Brad Pitt He remembered a particular day of work that was etched in his memory forever. It happens that the journalist who was in front of the actors asked them about the “address note” that has marked them most in their careers. Without a moment’s hesitation, Brad Pitt he became like a child excited to want to be heard, so all attention turned to him.

Before any of his companions commented on what their previous experiences on set had been like, Brad Pitt started: “Actually, I have an answer for this”. Thus, he explained: “I worked with a director, who will remain anonymous. He told me, ‘You know, when a serial killer grabs a victim by the neck and suffocates him until he loses consciousness. Then he revives her and does it again… Do that”leaving everyone between laughter and shock.

Although he did not want to expose the director who gave him this advice, it is enough to review the career of Brad Pitt to find two clear candidates. The one that should be ruled out is David Leitch, since it would be strange for him to give him away after finishing shooting with him. The two filmmakers you can think of are David Fincherwith whom did Seven Y The fight ClubY Quentin Tarantinowith whom he filmed Once upon a time… in Hollywood. Who do you think she told him?

+ The two projects that are coming with Brad Pitt

After the premiere of Bullet traina Brad Pitt He would still have a feature film to hit the big screen before the end of the year. We are talking about the long-awaited Babylonmovie directed by Damian Chazellewhere he will share a cast with figures such as Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire in a story that is said to focus on the transition from silent cinema to spoken language in Hollywood. His other project does not yet have a confirmed date and it is said that it is in pre-production instances, which would reunite him with jon watts (Spider-Man: No way home) as director and that he would lead together with his great friend, George Clooney.