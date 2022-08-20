The United States also surrenders to the Balearic paradise

Palma’s golden mile, Passeig des Born and its surroundings, are home to large luxury brand stores where the price of the products in the shop windows discourages you from entering. Not for everyone. This summer, merchants in the area have noticed an increase in American tourists interested in high-quality luxury clothing and accessories.

The American market is discovering the Balearic paradise and part of the blame lies with the direct flight of United Airlines that, since June 3, connects the cities of Palma and New York. They come to the archipelago to enjoy experiences, with a package that, in many cases, includes visits to points of interest with private guides, wine tasting in the wineries that have proliferated in the Islands, golf games and boat rentals to visit some of the coves that dot the coast.

The Consell de Mallorca estimates that an American spends 1,000 euros a day on average

The public perception that there is more and more American tourism on the islands is supported by data. According to Turespaña, until June, with the direct flight just operating that month, 55,942 American tourists have arrived in Mallorca – almost the same number as in all of 2021, when 61,710 Americans arrived. A total of 5,023 passengers have landed on direct flights, without connection to other cities. In 2021, 267 did so, most of them by private jet.

The Minister of Tourism of the Consell de Mallorca, Andreu Serra, considers that the opening of this United Airlines flight, which makes the journey between Newark and Palma in less than eight hours, is strategic and great news for the Islands. “It allows diversification,” he says. He emphasizes that it is high-quality tourism, which spends much more than the average visitor who spends their holidays in the Balearic Islands. The frequency of the line is three times a week. A study by the Consell de Mallorca calculates that each American can spend more than 1,000 euros a day between accommodation in luxury hotels, shopping and gastronomic experiences. They usually stay a week, although some only two days and then take a Royal Caribbean cruise, a company that has a collaboration agreement with United Airlines.

Real estate companies detect a growing interest in the acquisition of homes

“It represents quality tourism, which values ​​and cares for the territory, culture and local history, which respects the resident and benefits more sectors and economic activities,” says the president of the Consell de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera.

Jesús María Calvo is the director of Balearhouse, a luxury real estate agency located on Passeig Mallorca, near that golden shopping mile that is a lure for American tourists. He says that this week alone, a dozen United States citizens have passed by interested in buying one of the luxury villas offered by his exhibitor. “Since the direct flight has been operating, we have noticed much more influx of people looking for first-class housing and houses with sea views,” he says.

Real estate in Palma de Mallorca jamie queen

He is not the only one who credits this increase in the interest of Americans in buying a house in Mallorca. Hans Lenz is the president of the National and International Balearic Real Estate Association (Abini). It concentrates the main agencies of the islands oriented to the luxury real estate market and specialized in foreign buyers. “The number of buyers – he affirms – is much lower than that of the German market, but the interest of American citizens to buy is increasing”.

As he explains, the Balearic Islands are enormously attractive, also because of their good air connectivity with all of Europe. In addition to the direct flight, he believes that this increase in interest is also influenced by the repeated visits of Michelle Obama and the presence of Michael Douglas, who has lived in Mallorca for years. Bruce Springsteen, Jeff Bezos, Leonardo di Caprio and Jack Nicholson have paraded through this island. Producer David Geffen, owner of Dreamworks, sails every summer through the waters of Mallorca aboard his megayacht, the Rising Sun.

The direct link has traveled full since June and it is expected that seats will be sold out for the remaining flights until September 23, the date on which the agreement with United Airlines ends. The objective of the Consell, promoter of this initiative, is that the flight can be stabilized, can be repeated next year and is prolonged. “It would be important for the island for the flight to leave beyond the tourist season,” says Serra.

Fewer tourists and more respect for the environment

Not all citizens of the Balearic Islands have fallen for the advantages of American tourism. The launch of this new direct route between Palma and New York has raised voices against it, not only from island environmentalists. The former socialist deputy in the Balearic Parliament Jaume Garau is responsible for the entity Palma XXI, a forum for debate and proposals that aims to reflect on the need for the Balearic Islands to overcome its dependence on mass sun and beach tourism. “High-level tourism, such as the American one, is not bad as an objective, but its increase must be compensated with a global decrease in visitors,” he believes.

Garau believes that there are too many people on the islands, both residents and tourists. This August there will be more than two million people in a single day for a territory whose population is 1.2 million. “We have a weather emergency problem and this long-duration flight is not helping.” He criticizes that the Balearic Islands has been growing for 50 years in an unthinking way and points out that a commitment to local tourism should be made, promoting trips between the islands, and much more respectful of the environment.