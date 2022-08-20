The unforeseen wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

08.20.2022 08:16 p.m.

Lea Michel will star in the musical ‘Funny Girl’

A circle is closed for the actress Lea Michael. The one who was the protagonist of glee it will become in Fanny Brice in the musical Funny Girl. His debut will be next september sixth and the official account of the work has already published a first look at what his performance will be like.

Tense encounter between Richard Gere and the paparazzi Jordi Martín

american actor Richard Gere He is in Malaga with his family, but when he arrived at the airport he had a tense encounter with the paparazzi Jordi Martín, who was waiting for him there. Apparently Gere’s bodyguards treated the photographer surprisingly badly, even push him on several occasions.

Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend do not hide

Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Martino longer hide: the couple has been seen as caramelized and even kissing at a Dani Martín concert last weekend. In the exclusive images of socialiteyou can see how the FC Barcelona player kisses him on the cheek to his new love.

Luisana Lopilato and Michel Bublé welcome their fourth daughter

Luisana Lopilato and Michel Bublé are already parents of their fourth daughter. This has been communicated by the couple through their Instagram profile with an image of the little girl’s foot Sky Yoli Rose Bublé, which has weighed 3.8 kilos. “Of love is life and it is light and she. You finally came into our lives! Thank you God for this infinite blessing of making us your parents! We love you!”

Leo Messi boasts of his new whim of 60,000 euros

After his idyllic vacation in Ibiza, Leo Messi and Antonella They have already returned to their routine in Paris. To say goodbye to the summer, the couple has celebrated it in style with a romantic date in a restaurant and, in addition, showing off the footballer’s new whim: a luxury watch from the exclusive firm Patek Philippe valued at no more and no less than 66,000 euros.

Prince Gabriel of Belgium turns 19

The prince gabrielson of the kings Felipe and Matilde of the Belgians, he turned 19 this saturdayan event that the royal house has commemorated with the publication of a new photograph of the young man, which in a few days will be incorporated into the Belgian Royal Military School to start a training in social and military sciences.

Vannesa Bryant testifies in the trial for the dissemination of the images of the accident of her husband and her daughter

Vannesa Bryant has had to testify again before the judge for the helicopter accident that ended with the life of her husband Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on January 26, 2020. Specifically, because of the terrible images that were released of the incident: “As a mother, all you want to do is protect your babies. I don’t want to see those pictures again. I have three little daughters!”

Ben Affleck’s mother suffers an accident hours before his second wedding with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are about to celebrate their second wedding in Georgia. However, an unforeseen event could turn the big day upside down: the actor’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldtsuffered a unfortunate fall while walking inside the complex and a deep cut was made on his left leg. The ambulances had to go to the farm to take the woman to the hospital and they put several stitches.