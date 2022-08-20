What Cristiano Ronaldo eats: the secret to having a perfect body. The Portuguese ace continues to make headlines not only for football but also and above all for his diet: this is what he eats.

Cristiano Ronaldo he is not doing very well in Manchester and his future could still take shape in a different way. The Portuguese ace does not seem particularly happy in the new ‘Red Devils’ course in hollandaise sauce and is likely to experience another decidedly uphill season.

It has often been associated with some foreign and Italian top clubs, however a few days after the end of the transfer market there does not seem to be the margins for a possible transfer elsewhere, both for the few days available, and for the technical times that, in fact, become increasingly small due to a hindering that hour after hour forces him to stay in the Premier.

At 37 he is still able to make a difference thanks above all to his daily work and nutrition, taken care of in every detail at 360 °. As we all know, the player boasts an obsessive care of his body and imposes a strict and inflexible diet, a characteristic that has allowed him to extend his career and to experience truly unique moments in the context of him.

What does Cristiano Ronaldo eat, the meals of the champion

Before the advent of the diet imposed by Manchester United – fish, vegetables and carbohydrates, obviously with the forced absence of sweets, alcoholic drinks and sugars – the bomber’s typical day was composed of 6 small meals a day a 3-4 hours apart from each other: meals were divided into breakfast, snack, lunch, snack, dinner and snack, so the 3 main meals plus 3 extra snacks.

The ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’ had also revealed the main foods of the various main meals: a Breakfast eggs, toast with ham, cheese and orange juice;

to lunch chicken and salad or wholemeal pasta and fruit;

to dinner white meat, fish, rice, beans and vegetables. The snacks were variable and you could allow yourself a small cheat such as chocolate if you wanted to vary with the usual fruit and vegetables, ingested in industrial quantities.

CR7 usually eats healthy with very few treats at the table, very few over the years even if the real temptations have been the cod alla Bras (typical Portuguese dish particularly caloric, since inside we find onions, egg cream with a side of fries) and Pizzaa typical Italian dish that we know very well and to which no one can say no.