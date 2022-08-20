the recipe for their pancakes on cheat meal day

The Rock’s cheat meals are almost as legendary as his epic training sessions. After working up a sweat at his Iron Paradise gym, the actor is known for treating himself to huge breakfast rations on Sundays: French toast, eggs, cookies… and pancakes. here is the recipe.

Coconut pancakes, in particular, are a cheat day mainstay at The Rock’s.: After eating the “best pancakes she’s ever had” at a Hawaiian restaurant, Johnson asked private chef and pancake purveyor Janette “Puttie” Clark, in charge of her 6,000-calorie diet, to recreate the recipe at home.

“Most of the flavors came from what Dwayne asked for,” Clark, founder of Simply PUTT’s Pancakes, told Men’s Health. “He wanted banana with coconut, and I used the base of my pancake recipe, and made coconut banana. He asked for lemon with poppy seeds, I made lemon with poppy seeds. And one day he asked me for pineapple. I was a little skeptical at first, but I was surprised at how well it came out – the pineapple mixes in such a nice way.”

The combination of pineapple and coconut turned out to be so tasty that Johnson treated himself to eating them again on his last cheat day of the weekend, covering them with butter, blueberry jam and maple syrup. The end result was “well earned” and “unbelievably delicious,” according to the Instagram post that accompanied the meal.

“He really has fun with food on his Sundays,” Clark said. “It’s my turn to dream about meals. He tells me what he wants and I start to create. But I have to say that the other days of the week I don’t know anyone who is as disciplined as him… He is very focused on his well-being. He works fine for you.”

