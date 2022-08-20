The reasons for the breakup between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

After nine months of love started on a flying carpet during a sketch of the Saturday Night Live, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up. The two have confirmed that it is a consensual decision, despite the love and respect that unites them, and have gone in opposite directions, probably never to meet again. A few weeks after the news of the breakup, some sources close to Kim and Pete, who is currently involved in the promotion of the film Meet cutie with Kaley Cuoco out in October, they told the truth about the end of their relationship: the age difference, she is 41, he is 28, and played a decisive role.

«They are in two very different moments of life», said mutual friends, «Pete lives in the moment, he can decide to organize a trip to New York in a moment and then leave; Kim, on the other hand, thinks a lot about her children and she can’t always act on impulse ». This difference has not a little upset the balance of the couple, leading Kardashian to feel “exhausted” by her situation with Pete Davidson, as well as exasperated by the relations with her ex Kanye West, which certainly did not make her post rebirth easy. divorce.

And perhaps, in this breakup that for many seemed announced, the bulky presence of the ex-husband played a role, who to celebrate the end of Kim Kardashian’s relationship with the actor published a fake obituary on a page of the New York Times fake, ironically mourning the death of this great love. A move that sent Pete Davidson into crisis, now more focused than ever on his film career after his farewell to Saturday Night Livewhich he left in the past few months.

The breakup, which everyone now confirms to be definitive, seems to have led Kanye to feel more and more sure of being able to win back his ex-wife, with whom he has had 4 children of whom today, with great effort, they try to share custody in a harmonious way. .

And well The Kardashiansthe new reality show about the dynasty founded by Kris Jenner which airs on Hulu, seems to have had a role in the farewell between Pete Davidson and Kim, the protagonist, along with his sisters Khloè, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie, of the show. “Despite his work, Pete is a very discreet person, reality shows are not really his world,” said a source close to the actor. “Kim has always respected this point of view of him and in fact, in the next season of the show, Pete will appear very little.”

It is useless to deny that, despite this sidereal distance between the expectations of both, in the months of their relationship Kim and Pete enjoyed themselves, relieving their respective lives of everyday problems: however it went, it is unlikely that they will be able to deny a short love story but intense like the one they experienced.