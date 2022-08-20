The reason why Jennifer Garner will not attend the second wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

A month after getting married in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are preparing to celebrate their second wedding, which they will enjoy surrounded by their loved ones. After getting married by surprise a few weeks ago, the couple wants to celebrate their love in a three-day celebration for “family and friends” in Georgia. The truth is that ‘Bennifer’ – this is how the couple has been baptized by their followers – is in a very sweet moment and they cannot wait for the moment to share their love with the people they love and admire the most. On the guest list was Jennifer Garner, Ben’s ex-wife, who declined the invitation for good reason.

As the medium advances Page Six, the celebration will last three days and has started with a rehearsal dinner this Friday. The wedding will take place this Saturday and the couple will close the celebration with a barbecue and a picnic on Sunday. The children that Jennifer Lopez shares with Marc Anthony, Emme and Max, are expected to be present at the celebration; as well as Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, the children that Affleck shares with Jennifer Garner. Precisely Garner will not be among the attendees.

The images of the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck The newsletter ‘On the JLo’

The relationship between Garner and the couple is very good, which is why both Lopez and Affleck decided that the actress should appear on the guest list, however, she declined. A source close to the couple revealed to Hollywood Life that the lovebirds asked the actress, 50, to attend the second wedding to be held in Georgia this weekend. However, Affleck’s ex had to reject the invitation for work reasons, according to the same source to the aforementioned medium.





Begoña Corzo Suarez

Apparently, the actress of titles like Elektra either Daredevil, has a work commitment in Texas this weekend, something that prevents him from being at the celebration, along with his children. “Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and will not be attending the wedding celebration, but she has been totally supportive of her children being there and she is generally very positive about the whole thing,” the source explained. Hollywood Life.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner when they were still a couple Own

“There is nothing more important to her than the happiness of her children, so the fact that they feel welcome and comfortable and have joined JLo and her children is the best thing she could ask for,” the source said, making it clear that The relationship between both parties is good and most cordial. In fact, another different source has revealed to the media that Garner has already congratulated the couple in love for their second wedding plans.

“Ben will always consider Jennifer family, so of course he extended an invitation. Also, Jennifer and Jen have become closer, so JLo fully supported the invitation from the mother of Ben’s children. Jennifer knows that They adore JLo and are totally on board with them getting closer to their new stepmom. Jennifer has wished them all the best and knows it will be a beautiful event.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner with their children in common @benaffleck / Instagram

In fact, days after “Bennifer’s” first wedding in Las Vegas, Garner had a beautiful detail with the couple. The actress, born in Houston, Texas, had a most beautiful detail with Affleck and Lopez, since she, in addition to congratulating them, sent them a gift. “Garner congratulated Ben and Jennifer after their wedding in Las Vegas and sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers,” a source close to the performers revealed to the magazine. Hollywood Life. As revealed by the same source, the actress was “really moved” by the love that the couple gives off

Garner and Affleck were married for 13 years, specifically between 2005 and 2018. Their union gave birth to Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel, their three children together. For the sake of the little ones, both maintain a good friendship since their separation. Thanks to this, they can make the best decisions in the future of the little ones. The ex-partner is an example for all the divorced couples in the world, and they show that although there was a beautiful romance between them, it is now a thing of the past. Jennifer supports her ex-partner one hundred percent and only wants her happiness and that of her children in common.

