THE PSG DT SPOKEN: Galtier broke the silence on the controversy between Neymar and Mbappé over penalties

Inside Paris Saint-Germain they deny that there is tension or turbulence between Neymar junior and Kylian Mbappe. Christophe Galtier, a newly arrived coach at the Parisian club, shared that the subject has already been discussed. And, in that conversation, the matter was settled.

There is no hassle, there is no anger.

They all go in the same direction.

CHRISTOPHE GALTIER TALKED ABOUT THE NEYMAR AND MBAPPÉ CASE

“There are no inconveniences. It is an epiphenomenon. We quickly saw each other the next day to iron all that out, to say what we had to say, to each other. That is why there are no inconveniences, I confirm it”collected RMC Sport.

Kylian Mbappé has been the first penalty shooter, but it is not that only he can execute. Neymar Júnior has done it and, in case they so decide, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos could also stand in front of the stain.

“Messi and Ramos can be there as shooters as well. There is the preparation of the match and what is decided must be respected. Then there is the situation of the match and it is up to the players to be smart according to the situation, like to give a gift to a teammate or to step aside to give him confidence.

The MNM trident has no problems understanding: “Leo Messi and Neymar played a lot together during the preseason and the start of the season because Kylian was injured and suspended. This trident works, they are sought after a lot in training. He is a true attacking trident and it is always easy to integrate Kylian Mbappé into an attacking line”.

Well, let’s see how everything is flowing, that from a distance a distance between Ney and Donatello. Of course, it should be mentioned that PSG’s start to the season has been very good. With Galtier at the helm, they are not only winning, they are also scoring goals and enjoying it. The sensations are much better than with Mauricio Pochettino.

Undefeated data. Neymar Júnior has recorded 5 goals and 3 assists in 3 games played in the 2022/23 season with PSG. Brutal.

Did you know…? Kylian Mbappé recently renewed with PSG until 2025. The world champion rejected Real Madrid to, in addition to becoming the club’s historic scorer and assistant, try to guide the capital club to the European throne.