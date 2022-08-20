The possible reason for the absence of The Usos in WWE SmackDown is known

One of the facts that surprised the WWE universe was the absence of the undisputed champions in pairs, The Usos, from the most recent broadcast of SmackDown. According to the website, sportskeeda, the government of Canada did not give its permission for its entry due to the multiple cases of driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI, for its acronym in English). A fact that made it difficult for him to enter the country and his absence from the show on Friday night.

Hence the segment of Roman Reigns was put together with Sami Zayn, trying to cover the absence of The Usos next to his cousin Roman Reigns, in the traditional segments of The Lineage on WWE SmackDown. Leaving the ‘Tribal Chief’ in his face to face against Drew McIntyre, to warm up the upcoming premium live event Clash of the Castle.

Here is the video of the mentioned segment:

If this bureaucratic impediment continues, The Usos would also not be on the broadcast of the next WWE Raw on Monday, since the show will also be held in Canadian territory, within the framework of this small tour of the company in this North American country.

