the mullet with bangs by Demi Lovato

THE changes of lookcontinuous and often decidedly different from each other, are not new to Demi Lovato and, once again, it passed within a few days to a new haircut: from an even and tidy bob, through a very short cut, to a mullet with punk-flavored fringe.

Waiting for the new album Holy Fvck due out in the second half of August, Demi Lovato continues to experiment with hers look. Indecisive eternal or just a lover of transformations? Hard to say, the fact is that once again she is through Instagram that we have discovered what will be the hairstyle she will show off in the coming weeks.

And if at the beginning of the month, coinciding with the announcement of the use of the pronouns she / her, she was seen and photographed with a helmet even trés chic has now shown that it’s the punk rock vibes that make hers unique hairstyle. To reveal the new look was Cesar Deleon Ramirez, hairstylist of the stars, who on her IG profile showed a selfie of the singer, which according to the magazine People would also have a new love.

Demi Lovato and the mullet with fringe

Mullet on long hair is one of the most popular cuts of recent seasons. Perfect for i finer and thinner hair, these haircuts allow you to give more volume to the upper part of the hair without giving up the lengths, often worn with light natural waves. To the mullet can only match one fringe: element that makes the cut more feminine. For her, the choice is one full and slightly tapered bangswhich in addition to making everything more vaporous, allows you to manage the cut more easily.

A haircut which has its roots in the style of punk bands and which, today, becomes super cool and trendy thanks to the reinterpretations. And after a past of hair of a thousand colors, including the inevitable pink, this time Demi has decided to stay on her classic raven black.