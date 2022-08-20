the movie based on the video game may have found its Deacon

Another Sony property is preparing to leap to the big screen, with the video game Days Gone which will soon become a film. The game, made by Bend Studios, has sold nine million copies worldwide, captivating players with its mechanics free roaming thanks to which, in the role of a motorcyclist, it is possible to explore a world now devastated by an epidemic that turns humans into dangerous infected.

According to Deadline, the film would be in full development and the producers would have already found the eligible face of the protagonist, Deacon. The newspaper believes that Sony is arguing with Sam Heughanwho plays Jamie Fraser in the Outlander series to lead the cast of Days Gone. The Scottish actor also appeared in Bloodshotfilm starring Vin Diesel, and will soon be in the new film about climbing Everest directed by Doug Liman.

Days Gone receives green light after the success of Uncharted

The choice to transpose Days Gone was born in the wake of the success of Uncharted, capable of grossing over $ 400 million worldwide. The adaptation will be scripted by Sheldon Turnerwinner of a Golden Globe for Best Non-Original Screenplay thanks to Between the clouds, on which he worked with Jason Reitman. His is the script of the aforementioned project by Liman on Everest as well as the most recent rewrite of the remake of The tough guy from the Road Housewith Jake Gyllenhaal starring.

Turner is also engaged in Days Gone in the role of producer, a role in which he is joined by Jennifer Klein, his partner in the management of the company Vendetta Productions. For Sony PlayStation Productions, the title is instead supervised by Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan.

