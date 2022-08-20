The love story of Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas didn’t last long: here’s the timeline of their relationship

Ads

It’s hard to forget teenage love. No matter how long it’s been, many have fond memories of their first meaningful relationships. However, it’s safe to say that most of those same people haven’t experienced the pursuit of love and eventually went through heartbreak in the public eye as Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas.

If you were as obsessed with everything Disney Channel in the 2000s as we were, you probably know that Selena and Nick dated after becoming famous on the Mickey Mouse platform. Although the relationship was short-lived, the celebrities apparently held no grudges towards each other after the breakup. So how long have they been together? Here is the timeline of the relationship of Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas.

Several sources have claimed that Selena and Nick’s relationship began in 2008. They were already famous on the Disney Channel when they met, thanks to their musical careers and the role of Selena as Alex Russo in The Wizards of Waverly Place. In June 2008, Selena played Nick’s love interest in the Jonas Brothers ‘2008 music video, “Burnin’ Up.”

December 2008

While Selena and Nick tried to keep their romance to themselves, the relationship soon became the subject of one of the first social media feuds on YouTube. According to E! News, they started dating once Nick ended his two-year relationship with Miley Cyrus. In August 2008, Miley shared her heartbreak with Seventeen Magazine, saying Nick was “basically [her] 24/7 “for two years. So when she learned about Selena and Nick’s relationship, Miley decided to troll Selena on social media.

In December 2008, Miley posted a YouTube video of her and Mandy Jiroux making fun of Selena and her then best friend, Demi Lovato. The digs were pretty brutal by teen standards, as Mandy sported a dramatic version of Demi’s eyeliner while she and Miley reenacted a video on Selena’s channel.

Although the video sparked rumors that they were rivals, the Hannah Montana star quickly apologized to her Disney Channel colleagues, telling Pop Star! Magazine that she “was just having fun”. Years later, in 2016, Selena confirmed to W Magazine that the “feud” was just a misunderstanding between two teenagers in love.

“We never fought,” Selena said. “We both liked the same guy when we were 16. It was just a Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan thing: ‘Oh, my God, we like the same guy!’ We are now completely settled in our lives ”.

A post shared by Selena Gomez Facts (@adrianaversacee)

Shortly after the drama with Miley, Selena and Nick ended their relationship. While it’s unclear what led to the split, they have remained friendly over the years. In February 2010, E! The news reported that Nick and Selena wanted to try dating again and were spotted together for dinner and bowling.

At the time, a source claimed their relationship was “not at all serious like Miley and Nick were” and they wanted to take things slow. Selena proved it when she started her intermittent relationship with Justin Bieber that same year.

Nick Jonas and Selena Gomez speak at a Joe Jonas event in August 2015

If you’ve looked into Selena’s dating history, you’ll know that the Selena + Chef star made several attempts to find love. In 2015, she and Justin broke up several times, and she also reportedly dated Niall Horan and music producer Zedd when she and Justin were apart.

However, in all of this, the actress always kept fond memories of her previous relationship with Nick. In August 2015, the couple were spotted chatting happily at a VMA after party where Joe Jonas was DJing.

A month later, in an interview with Capital FM, Selena explained that her time with Nick tied them forever. “We were children!” she said. “We actually met the other day and it’s really fun to be able to do that. That, to me, was like puppy love. It was very sweet. It’s adorable. I certainly love him ”.

All these years later, Selena and Nick still managed to get a sense of humor about their relationship. In 2018, nearly a decade after their initial separation, Nick appeared on BBC Radio 1’s heart rate monitor, where he answered several questions about his past. In one clip, Selena appeared on the screen and asked him to explain an appointment they had had.

Nick said he and his brother Joe then tried to keep their relationships as private as possible. On a group trip to Central Park, Nick said he felt they should be “25 feet apart” to avoid rumors about dating. While the action kept the paparazzi away, Nick admitted that he “ruined” Selena’s trip to the tourist attraction. Fortunately, Selena is no longer upset by the Central Park diss.

