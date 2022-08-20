The iPhone 14 Pro Max will be more difficult to support because of the camera

The iPhone 14 may arrive with a redesign of the module for the rear cameras that you may not like very much or at all

iPhone 14 is very soon to be presentedbut there is a detail that continues to worry many users.

And it is that although it is very important, the next panel that will house the new cameras of this iPhone 14 It will be thicker and that will prevent it from being able to remain stable on a flat surface, in addition to feeling an even greater edge in that area of ​​​​the phone. Something that many might not like.

It was recently revealed that in the design of the new iPhone 14 we could see a thicker camera panel than we currently have. This would obviously trigger feel a larger phone than we are used to.

One of the main reasons that is speculated about this decision by Apple is that the new technology implemented in the rear cameras it would have required the thickest panel we’ve ever seen on an iPhone.

Another possible reason would be the accommodation of some components to be able to implement a larger battery and thus obtain one of the most requested wishes by users, longer battery life.

The Twitter user, MajinBuOficial made a post of images with the render of what this new iPhone 14 would look like and its “huge” panel for the rear cameras generating various options.

Is this new module for the rear cameras of the iPhone14 really so bad?

And it is that although we have already seen this kind of transformations before, it can become a bit discouraging see that the design changes and not to be thinner.

However, we must not forget that currently, and despite what might be thought to the contrary, companies have stopped responding to this characteristic, focusing on others that have become a trend and a greater need for the market. For example, better cameras or longer battery life.

Do not forget that this border began with the design of the iPhone 6 and without a doubt it was a vision of the future that allowed Apple to offer us all the technology for cameras that we can currently enjoy.

There is very little left to know the arguments that the company has decided to use to introduce the new panel on the iPhone 14, because apparently there is already a definitive date for its presentation.