The internet is exploding after Selena Gomez was spotted with this rapper

In case you were wondering, Selena Gomez is 30 years old, flirtatious and thriving! The Only Murders in the Building star gets along great without her her ex flames from her Justin Bieber, Charlie Puth and The Weeknd. She doesn’t need a man.

However, Selena was recently spotted both at home and abroad spending time with several gentlemen. Here’s everything we know about Selena Gomez’s current relationship status, plus a list of all of her ex’s.

According to TMZ, singer “Rare” and rapper “Taste” were spotted leaving The Nice Guy in West Hollywood at 2:30 am. While a source says the duo were there to see different groups of people, they ended up hanging out together inside. Tyga was also in attendance at Sel’s 30th birthday party, with rehearsal of the event on Instagram.

Tyga is best known for his relationships with Blac China and a young Kylie Jenner. While it is unknown which of the two sides was there to see, many fans were shocked that they were friends in the first place. Could this be the start of a new relationship with a celebrity? Perhaps. But Tyga isn’t the only person Selena has been spending time with lately.

Tyga at Selena Gomez’s 30th birthday event pic.twitter.com/1xn3rOm6tw

According to the Daily Mail, Selena Gomez was seen dating Italian film producer Andrea Ierovolino. The two were seen swimming together in early August on a yacht off the coast of Positano, Italy. But apparently, it wasn’t just two friends taking a dip. They were also holding hands, which led fans to speculate that they might be romantically involved.

Selena and Andrea are not strangers. They first worked together on the 2016 film Dubious Battle. In 2019 they were also spotted spending time alone together.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Who are Selena Gomez's exes?

Selena’s past dating history includes more than just one famous face. She briefly dated Twilight actor Taylor Lautner in 2009, and the two reportedly remained on friendly terms after their breakup. Her most famous relationship, hers with Justin Bieber, began in 2010 and lasted until 2014.

In an unconfirmed rumor, Selena also had an affair with Orlando Bloom in 2014 after Justin was suspected of having an affair with Orlando’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr. But Selena and Justin got back together shortly after. She was linked to Zedd after collaborating on “I Want You to Know” in 2015, and then Fyre Festival booker Samuel Krost in 2016. Singer Charlie Puth confirmed two years later that he dated the ” Back to You ”in 2016 In fact, her song“ We Don’t Talk Anymore ”is about her.

Source: Getty Images

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd.

Aside from her romance with Justin Bieber, Selena’s most public relationship was with The Weeknd, with whom she dated from January to October 2017. The two made several red carpet appearances together before The Weeknd. reunited with his ex, Bella Hadid, shortly after their breakup. .

