The great Madrid musicals of the new season

after the summer musical premieres arrive like ‘Malinche’, ‘The Bridges of Madison’, which join other classics like ‘The Lion King’ or others that return like ‘Dirty Dancing’, ‘Mamma Mía’ or ‘Tina, the Musical’.

Several of them have in common that their protagonists are smallas is the case with ‘The Choir Boys’, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, ‘The Jungle Book or ‘The Wizard of Oz’.

‘THE BOYS OF THE CHOIR’

Directed by Juan Luis Iborra and after its success in France This musical arrives in Madrid based on the film of the same name.

Clement Mathieu, an unemployed music teacher receives a job offer as caretaker at a boarding school for troublesome boys where he will rediscover with them his great passion: music.

Finally, the musical of «Los Chicos del Coro», the best soundtrack on the music scene, arrives in Spain

Premiere November 16, 2022

Teatro La Latina -Madridhttps://t.co/CxxHev0HEh

Thus, start a choir for and precisely through music, he begins to bring out the best in each one of them. Faced with the dictatorial methods of the director of the center, the students will come to form a successful choir. The creative force of music joins values ​​such as companionship, solidarity or love.

They form the cast: Jesús Castejón (Professor Mathieu), Rafa Castejón (Rachin), Eva Diago (Mathematics Teacher), Iván Clemente (Pascal Mondain) and Natalia Millán (Violette Morhange). They are joined by the 80 children who make up the choir of ‘Escuela Los Chicos Del Coro’.

Place: ‘La Latina Theater’

Date: From November 16

‘THE WIZARD OF OZ’

A true classic that will hit the stages shortly before the December long weekend that tells the story of Dorothy, a young woman who lives in Kansas in the greatja of his uncles and who dreams of “leaving black and white” and traveling beyond the rainbow.

The Wizard of Oz



One day, a tornado takes her and her little dog Toto flying to the magical World of Oz and her wish comes true. In its yellow brick road she will be accompanied by new friends like the Scarecrow, the Tin Man or the Cowardly Lion.

Venue: ‘Queen Victoria Theatre’

Date: From December 3

‘MALINCHE’

Created by Nacho Cano This musical, based on historical facts, narrates the love story between Malinche and Hernán Cortes.

will have as Main character to Eurovision Chanel that will give life to Malinche. Along with her Adrián Salzedo, Amanda Digón, Andrea de Pablos, Nacha La Macha and Jesús Carmona.

‘Destino México Mágico’ is Nacho Cano’s latest single, and the author’s first after more than a decade of complete dedication to the creation of this musical, and is a hymn to diversity and fusion.

Place: ‘Templo Canalla’ (IFEMA)

Date: From September 15

‘THE BRIDGES OF MADISON’

Awarded with two Tony Awards its premiere in Spain comes from the hand of Nina and Geronimo Rauch. A musical that makes us reflect on destiny, freedom and the courage to love.

Based on the novel by Robert James Wallerstarring Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood on film and later brought to the Broadway stage as a musical.

'The bridges of Madison'



The cast is completed Julia Möller, Carlos Solano, Manu Rodríguez, Marta Valverde and José Navar, as Marge’s husband.

Venue: ‘EDP Gran Vía Theatre’

Date: From November 9

‘CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY’

Directed by Federico Bellone tells the story of the eccentric owner of a chocolate factory, Willy Wonka that has been locked up in it for years and to which it gives life Edu Soto and Victor Masán.







Place: ‘Ibercaja Delicias Space’

Date: From September 17

‘MATILDA, THE MUSICAL’

Is about one of the most awarded musicals of recent years. On Broadway she was on the bill for 6 years exceeding 1,500 performances and in London she has been performing for 12 years.

Based on the novel by Roald Dahl, this musical combines emotion and humor, with a soundtrack that enhances the strength and delicacy of its story and careful choreography.







Matilda is played by seven girls: Julia Awad, Daniela Berezo, Valentina Cachimbo, Laura Centella, Julieta Cruz, Otilia M. Domínguez and Rocío Zarraute. The rest of the cast is made up of Oriol Burés and Daniel Orgaz (Trunchbull), Allende Blanco (Honey), Héctor Carballo (Mr. Wormwood), Mary Capel (Mrs. Wormwood) and Pepa Lucas (Mrs. Phelps and Mrs. Wormwood).

Place: ‘New Theater Alcalá’

Dates: From September 30

‘THE JUNGLE BOOK’

This musical version tells us how Mowgli, a boy raised by wolves, makes his way to the village of humans. On his journey he will be guided by the lazy bear Baloo and the cunning panther Bagheera.







In the jungle you will have to solve the riddle of the clueless elephant, avoid the spell of Kah the snake and elude the charms of Loui the monkey king. All this before the Sherkan tiger catches him.

Venue: ‘Queen Victoria Theatre’

Dates: From November 27

‘SINGING UNDER THE RAIN’

After the success of ‘The Cage of the Crazy’ and ‘The Shop of Horrors’, comes this new project by Àngel Llàcer and Manu Guix, after passing through Barcelona.

'Singing under the rain'



It is a romantic comedy set in the transition from silent to sound cinema. A tribute to musical cinema for all audiences.

Place: ‘New Apollo Theater’

Dates: From September 29

‘TICK TICK BOOM!’

Daniel Diges gives life to Jonathan Larson, a aspiring songwriter in the 90’s struggling to find his place in New York in the world of performing arts.

Daniel Diges



Before you showcase your work to see if it’s accepted or not, the protagonist reflects on what to do with the time we have. This musical is produced by Luis Álvarez.