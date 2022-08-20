The family of Jenifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the two children of the singer and the three of the actor

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They have formed a large family. The couple, who celebrated their first wedding in Las Vegas in July, have a total of five children. The singer and actress is the mother of twins and the actor is the father of three.

They are all teenagers and, despite the complicated age of the offspring, they form a modern family very good avenue.

Jennifer Lopez’s twins

Jennifer Lopez brings two children to the family, the twins that the singer and actress had with the singer. Mark Anthony: Emma Maribel Y Maximilian David. They were born on February 22, 2008 and, a few days later, they were featured in the magazine Peoplebeing one of the most expensive exclusives in the history of the press. They are now 14 years old.

Lopez and Anthony announced their divorce just three years after their arrival in the world of children, but the relationship between the two parents has always been extraordinarily cordial and even came to speculate on several occasions with the reconciliation of the couple.

Emme, the oldest of the brothers by only ten minutes difference, is the best known, especially since, to everyone’s surprise, she appeared on the stage of the Super Bowl 2020 and sang with his mother. In addition, in recent weeks it has been in the news after the interpreter of Let’s Get Loud made his non-binary orientation public.

It was at the LA Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala benefit concert last June. The one from the Bronx sang with her daughter thousand years of Christina Perri and the artist addressed her at all times in inclusive language: “The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask him to sing with me all the time, and he doesn’t.”.

At 14 years old, Emme has become a teenager with an overwhelming personality, as could be seen in one of the Instagram posts that the singer uploaded on her wedding day in Las Vegas where Emme posed rebellious in Elvis’s pink Cadillac with which they entered the chapel.

For his part, his twin brother Max is the unknown and has preferred to stay out of the spotlight to which his parents are accustomed. As her mother has stated on occasion, she wants to dedicate herself to acting and she has already debuted with a small role in the cinema. She has been in the movie Marry me, starring JLo. “He had a great time and he wants to do it more. He wants to be an actor,” the actress said about the experience of working with her son.

Ben Affleck’s three children

violet anne16 years old; Seraphin Rose, of 13; Y Samuelof 10, are the three children that the actor of Batman had with Jennifer Garner. The two actors were married until 2018 and, like JLo and Marc Anthony, they have also maintained a close relationship for the good of their children.

Of the children of Affleck and Garner little is known because they maintain a discreet life typical of children his age. The eldest, Violet, is the spitting image of her mother and she studies at a public school, preparing to start university. So far, she has not shown interest in dedicating herself to the world of acting, like her parents, and her hobbies include reading, dancing and horseback riding.



Ben Affleck and his three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. // Gtresonline



The middle of the siblings Seraphina Rose seems to be happy with her new family life and she is seen especially attached to Emme, Jennifer Lopez’s daughter. just like her, Affleck’s daughter has also come out as non-binary and shares with her ‘step sister’ concerns, complicity and style. The teenager has left behind the image of her as a child and looks outfits androgynous, with short hair, baggy pants, sweatshirts and sneakers.

Samuel, the youngest of the family, also seems to have adapted perfectly to the new situation and is delighted with his new family, and that his father and stepmother pick him up from school and share games and sports with him.



Samuel with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in April 2022. // Gtresonline



A few weeks ago, the boy was involved in an incident that, fortunately, only resulted in a scare: during a visit to a luxury car dealership, the little started a Lamborghini Urus that collided with another car. An episode that cost him numerous criticisms of his father, who was criticized for not having been more aware of his son.