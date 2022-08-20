the evil of the current and future minimalist car

Are the screens safe to drive? A new study suggests that it creates far more distractions than benefits for the driver.

Over the last few years, it has been possible to observe a continuous modernization of automobiles to meet new needs. Even so, some brands have decided to take action with interiors of the most curious and differential. Sometimes, perhaps, they may have gone too far. In order to understand what we are referring to, it is necessary to take a look inside a current Tesla. If you’re looking for physical buttons, you won’t find them in the center console area. In replacement of this proposal, we find a large screen.

To legitimize this transition, it has been sought a term that can sound like a fun and modern. Minimalism they call it. It is an idea that, as a concept, can be very interesting. However, it hides a hidden face. Does it make sense that the Authorities do not allow, for example, to see a screen of a smartphone while driving but the simple fact of controlling a screen with these characteristics? These are the issues that leave room for controversy. Even more so when it has been decided to establish all services through this system.

Let’s see, therefore, why it may not have been a great idea to establish screens capable of replacing the entire keypad. In the particular case of Tesla, even the decision to introduce the direction of travel no longer has a conventional button. The future is heading towards the standardization of these services, but the truth is that It doesn’t seem like a very positive idea.. Is security inversely related to modernity? According to this measure, it could well be said that it is.

Touch screens and cost reduction for manufacturers

In the midst of a shortage of component supplies, it has been possible to see a clear commitment to the use of digital techniques to give up buttons. Ultimately, this translates into cost savings for manufacturers. Selling this solution with the concept of minimalism doesn’t seem to work, right? It all started with Tesla, but the truth is that this movement has only been repeated.

One of the main problems made with this measure is directly related to the menus and dropdowns present in operating systems. Although there are manufacturers like Polestar that already have a software created by Google (we are not talking about Google Car Play), the vast majority of alternatives they continue betting on their own design. This, for the person who can drive several vehicles at the same time, can lead to errors when manipulating the screen.

According to the Vi bilägare portal, it has been established that the user requires up to 4 times more time to be able to carry out a specific and conventional task. To check the effectiveness when using the services by the driver, a total of 11 new cars with screen integrated in the dashboard were joined. All of them were compared with a unit of the Volvo V7O with 17 years old.

The objective of the test was to check how much time was lost in each model analyzed in comparison with a conventional one with buttons on the center console. The tests would also be carried out a driving speed of 110 km/h to copy a conventional traffic situation. Well, what were the results?

Among the issues that attract the most attention is, without a doubt, the difficulty related to the air conditioning. The fact of being integrated into the screen makes it very difficult to handle, since the analog mechanism allows enjoy a very fast experience. This can be seen in all the models analyzed during the test. Now, what to say in more specific cases? Here are some of the keys.

In the case of Volkswagen and Seat, both companies that share some of the synergies, it is especially striking the presence of a digital climate control that is not backlit. This makes it difficult to maneuver, so more seconds than expected are lost to manage this function. BMW, through the iX variant, has very difficult to manage the various integrated tools, which causes the user to lose much more time.

The winner of the test was, without a doubt, the Volvo V70 of the year 2005. The 4 tasks carried out were completed in just 10 seconds, having traveled a distance of about 300 meters. In the case of the MG Marvel R, it took a whopping 44.6 seconds. By then, the vehicle had traveled a total of 1,372 meters. In most models, a time of about 1,000 meters was required, a considerable distance considering that safety should prevail over comfort.

A particular case is that of the Volvo C40, the first car to incorporate the management system developed by Google. It was possible to verify how it carried out all the maneuvers in a slightly better time than most of the candidates, without approaching, however, the result obtained by the conventional V70 model.

The conclusion that can be drawn is that we are faced with a more minimalist technology, but that is contrary to security by losing attention from the road for the management of digital functions. We are facing a technology that, however, will prevail due to the cost savings and simplification that it entails for manufacturers.