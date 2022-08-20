The curious reappearance of Will Smith in the networks after his slap to Chris Rock

At the end of last March, Will Smith’s life changed completely. The actor, who on the night of the 28th won the Oscar for best actor for his role in ‘The Williams Method’, gave him a slap to Chris Rock that went around the world. The criticism did not wait, but the worst for him came when countless people turned their backs on him, from important faces in the film industry to many of the loyal fans he had had up to that moment.

Time has passed and Smith is trying to return things to the way they were at the beginning of the year, with the admiration of half the world for a long history full of successes. For this, he took the first step at the end of July, when the actor apologized to the comedian: “I’m telling you, Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I will always be here when you are ready to talk. It breaks my heart to have stolen and tarnished your moment, ”she expressed before also apologizing to Rock’s family.

A) Yes, Will Smith shows that he does not give up and that he is totally convinced that he will recover the affection of the people. In fact, in her reappearance on social networks, she has shared a funny video that reflects what she feels now that she is trying to return to Instagram. The protagonist of ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’ shared a video under the title of ‘Me trying to get back on social media‘ with a small gorilla trying to get the attention of a larger companion.

The biggest bouncer lets go of his hand making it clear that he is not welcome in the place, which according to Will Smith is precisely what has been happening to him since the incident at the Oscars. The little animal insists until pissing off the older one, who quickly goes after him. That doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen to a Will willing to do anything to go back to the past.

The publication has exceeded one and a half million likes and thousands of people have also shown their support through messages, some of them from celebrities. The singer Justin Bieber highlighted how much he is missedwhile the television dog trainer César Millán commented that the entire animal world is with Will Smith.