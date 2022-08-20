The comic reappearance of Will Smith in social networks after the slap of the Oscars

Almost five months have passed since the controversy starring Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards. Little by little, the interpreter of films like After Earth either The Williams Method he recovers normalcy in his life, after months away from the media and social networks. Smith, 53, received a lot of criticism after the night of March 27, when in the middle of the awards ceremony he slapped Rock, who had just made a joke about Jada Pinkett’s alopecia. Now the actor has reappeared on social networks in a most comical way.

The controversy will be remembered for a long time, and there are still many users on social networks who do not forget the embarrassing moment that the protagonist of The prince of Bel Air. Smith has assumed the circumstances and that is why, in his reappearance on social networks, he has shared a striking message, a sympathetic wink alluding to his situation in networks and seeking complicity among his followers.







The publication is a video, with the message “Me trying to get back on social”, in Spanish “I trying to return to social networks”. In the images, a baby gorilla appears curiously touching the back of a great ape, which it gropes. The first time the little one touches him, the big one turns and waves his arms showing that he wants him to get away from him and leave him alone. After an editing cut, a second touch of the baby is shown, before which the giant comes out behind him as if to say “you’re going to find out”. A video that has already accumulated more than a million ‘likes’, and which aims to be an approach to the public.

“Come back!” exclaims a user. “A moment cannot erase 30 years of good work, Will, come back now,” commented another user. “We all make mistakes,” says another. The publication also adds more than 42,000 comments, the vast majority of support or forgiveness. This reappearance could mean the return of the actor to social networks, some channels through which before the controversial moment he shared a lot of content.

Precisely, a little less than a month ago, Smith shared a video on his networks apologizing for his behavior. “I can’t figure it all out right now, but I can tell you all that there’s no part of me that thinks that was the right way to act. There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle disrespect or an insult. I try not to think of myself as a piece of shit, “said Willow and Jaden Smith’s father.







“Letting people down is my core trauma. I hate when I let people down. So it hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know that I have not lived up to the image and idea that people have of me. I am deeply sorry and try to to be without being ashamed of myself”, he added about the moment that overshadowed what was going to be his big night, since he later received the Oscar for best actor for his work in Williams method. A moment that also managed to overshadow his entire professional career and a damage that he tries to repair. After months in the shadows, Will is back.

