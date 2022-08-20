Jennifer Lopez’s friends and Ben Affleck They would not be happy about the couple’s three-day wedding celebration, so they are seriously considering not attending. The close circle of Ben Affleck and Jennifer López would be upset by the couple’s wedding celebration: “They are very selfish” | Font: diffusion



After confirming that this weekend, Jennifer López and Ben Affleckthey would throw the house out the window for three consecutive days to celebrate their wedding, apparently not many friends of the couple would be happy about the striking event, so they would not be willing to attend the millionaire party of “bennifer”. Here the details.

Close friends of the couple, upset with Bennifer

As if it were a massive event, from Friday August 19 to 21, Jennifer López and Ben Affleck They have decided to celebrate their wedding party in style, in an exclusive and intimate ceremony that will seek to bring the couple’s closest friends and family, with whom they have not had time to enjoy their marriage.

Despite the hopes of “Bennifer” for these three days of company with his relatives, apparently this would not be an idea supported by his closest circle, who would not be willing to celebrate the union for three days.



Although the celebration would bring well-known Hollywood celebrities, the couple’s friends who do not belong to the public environment would also join the party, who would not want to leave all their earrings for the eccentric meeting of Jennifer Lopez and Benn Affleck.





The reasons for the annoyance in the celebration of the marriage of Ben Affleck and JLo

As revealed by Radar, the close circle of “Bennifer” would not be willing to travel to Georgia due to the distance and the long distance they would have to take to go to Aflleck’s mansion in Riceboro.

“Both Jen and Ben have amazing multi-million dollar homes where they could have celebrated, but no, instead they all have to fly to Affleck’s house in Riceboro for the big party this weekend.” they would have indicated anonymous sources for the aforementioned medium.

In addition, not happy with it, the friends would rebuke Bennifer for the three days of the wedding, since they do have a life of obligations, unlike the celebrities who will attend said event.

“They have life and obligations, you can’t leave everything just because Jen and Ben want it that way (…) Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and Casey Affleck are millionaires who can afford private planes and the best hotels, but not all of them can. It’s very selfish.”

The couple would not have taken these small requests into account, so their friends would be very upset to have to attend the wedding of JLo and Benn Affleck and travel to the other side of North America.