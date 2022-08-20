the blow to the Everton fan costs him a conditional warning

MANCHESTER (England) – Cristiano Ronaldo he is living the most complex moment of his career. The five-time Golden Ball was in fact booked with a conditional warning from the Merseyside police. The sanction of the former Juventus and Real Madrid player, who had a judicial following and ended only today, is a consequence of the story that dates back to last April: on leaving the field at the end of the match lost againstEverton to Goodison Park for 1-0, Ronaldo – dominated by nervousness and anger at the defeat – he slapped a young Toffees fan in the hand who handed him his mobile phone for a selfie, damaging it. The episode fueled a storm on the Portuguese who apologized and publicly admitted that he had committed an unforgivable levity for a football champion.

Ronaldo, the Merseyside Police announces: “It is a conditional warning” Ronaldo acknowledged that he had exaggerated the reaction by publishing a post on Instagram in which he invited the young Everton fan to “watching a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship“. A noble gesture that however, he did not prevent the local police from opening a file on the incident. In the early afternoon, in fact, the police of Merseyside announced, through an official press release, the sanction imposed against the champion of Funchal: it is a ‘conditional warning‘, a type of warning that law enforcement agencies take against people who have no record for minor offenses, as reported by the UK government on the official website. It is a provision that is reached after an admission of guilt, avoiding ending up in court, including the ‘reparation of damage’.

