The best short series to watch this summer

With the Summer Vacation, Many people decide to enjoy their free time at the beach or swimming pool, but the vast majority take advantage of their free days to stay at home and open any online platform. streaming with the objective of enjoy a good series. Here are five short series to relax and enjoy from the comfort of your home.

1

queen’s gambit

(7 episodes; Netflix)

This series follows Beth Harmon, a young chess genius who makes her way through the championships as one of the first professional players. The story takes place in the 1960s, during the cold war, when the Russians were the main exporting power of geniuses in this sport. The main character reflects the struggle between addictions, personal relationships and the difficulties of reaching the top as a woman in a time when they were hardly given credit for anything. This story has been a great success worldwide, so it is an essential recommendation.

two

Secrets of a marriage

(5 episodes; HBO Max)

Based on the 1973 Ingmar Bergman miniseries. In it a couple (Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac) faces the vicissitudes of the intimacy of marriage, from love and complicity to boredom and divorce. The performances of both protagonists stand out and the effort to update the conflicts of the marriage result in a very interesting work that intelligently reflects today’s society and relationships, with their strengths and weaknesses. It is a more intense proposal, not suitable for those who are looking for an easy and simple script.

3

Mare of Easttown

(7 episodes; HBO Max)

Starring Kate Winslet, This series is about detective Mare Sheehan in her investigation of a murder committed in her town. Even though she knows everyone, she remains tight-lipped trying to keep her personal life out of work, after dealing with the loss of her own child. With a script full of twists and turns, this series will keep you glued to your chair.

4

The assistant

(10 episodes; Netflix)

starring an excellent Margaret Qualey, The series recounts the difficulties of a mother to make ends meet with the little money she gets from cleaning houses. It is based on the best-seller ‘Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive’ by Stephanie Land and is a stark portrait of the conditions of poverty that many have to face in the United States. It puts the focus on the mother-daughter relationship and focuses on a hopeful message in the struggle of the protagonist.

5

Unorthodox

(4 episodes; Netflix)

It is one of the most controversial series of Netflix. Based on the memoirs of Deborah Feldmann, tells the story of a young woman (Shira Haas) who refuses to accept her future in an Orthodox Jewish community materialized in an arranged marriage and an impending pregnancy that she does not want. In her flight, she will discover all that life can offer a girl her age outside of strict religion. This series will represent a world totally unknown to most, with a rawness that will make you shudder.

