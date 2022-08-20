The best Goku and Vegeta dances in Fortnite

Last August 16 Fortnite included to the characters of Dragon Ball Z. Since then, the users of the video game, fans of this anime, have not stopped taking advantage of it. Among everything that has been leaked on social networks, the trend has been created to make people dance Vegeta Y Goku.

Users place the anime characters to do the popular dances of the video game while a musical hit plays in the background. It is worth noting that anime is booming for Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroa film that premiered on August 18.

Here are the best Goku and Vegeta dances that users have shared fortnite.

THIS IS THE POWER OF ULTRA INSTINCT pic.twitter.com/3zFWvAzsuw — GamesCage – Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) August 16, 2022

Goku hitting the griddy is something I thought I’d never see pic.twitter.com/8WIglv77Tn — Bam²⁵ (@The25thBam_) August 16, 2022

