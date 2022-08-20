The best curiosities of ‘They give the coup’ for the 30th anniversary of the classic

The summer of 1992, They give the blow premiered in the United States and began its international journey, reaping the whopping figure of collection of $132 million. The film directed by Penny Marshall would not take long to become a feminist classic, which is still remembered today.

30 years laterPrime Video premiered these days A League of Their Own, a reboot series of the film that promises to continue giving us great moments with the All-American women’s baseball league. On the occasion of the anniversary of the film and this new release, we a selection with the best curiosities of the film, starring Geena Davis and Tom Hanks in the 90s.

1. A complicated beginning: goodbye to Fox

Just a few weeks before filming began, initially dated June 1990, the boss of 20th Century Fox (Joe Roth) withdrew the money from the film. A setback that did not prevent the director from continuing to fight for a project that would ultimately be supported by Columbia. The recordings would start a year later than expected.

2. Debra Winger’s abrupt departure

Debra Winger (officer and gentleman, the strength of love) was for a long time the actress who played Dottie, but He abruptly left the film when he found out about the signing of Madonna. The triple Oscar nominee did not agree with this creative decision, which caused her to accuse the production of wanting to make an “Elvis movie”.

3. Genna Davis, the great Dottie

Genna Davis replaced Winger at the last moment, who had achieved great success at the time for another feminist classic, Thelma & Louise, released in 1991. Although the original actress had been training for months to play Dottie, Davis triumphantly arrived on set and was able to catch up with her peers in no time.

4. Everything stays in the family

Penny Marshall gave the role of Betty Spaghetti to his daughter Tracey Reinerwho was born out of her relationship with filmmaker Rob Reiner (The engaged princess, Count on me). For his part, the role of Walter Harvey went to his brother Gary Marshallafter Christopher Walken could not interpret it finally. His niece, Kathleen Marshall, Garry’s daughter would also have a small role.

5. The effects of World War II

Although the film suggests that the men’s baseball leagues were closed during the war, they continued their activity with retired players, of lesser quality or even students. While it is true, the minor leagues of this sport were forced to close due to the lack of players.

6. Women in baseball

The film featured a luxury double, Julie Croteau, who was behind the most impressive movements of the character of Helen Haley (Anne Ramsay). Croteau was the first woman to play NCAA men’s college baseball. A milestone for the history of women in this sport.

7. Entertaining the extras

During the filming of the baseball scenes, some of the protagonists of the film decided to entertain the unpaid extras. Tom Hanks dedicated himself to doing a puppet show, while Rosie O’Donnell practiced some of her monologues. For their part, other members of the team imitated Madonna, who refused to sing in front of people. It must be remembered that the artist played the role of Mae Mordabito in this film.

8. Madonna’s delusions of grandeur

Time would prove Winger right about Madonna, who was in the prime of her career. Rumors suggested that the actress and singer was very rude to the citizens of the town of Evansville (Indiana, USA), where much of the film was shot. Workers hotel staff, restaurant staff and other businesses denounced his delusions of grandeur. A place where Madonna continues to be persona non grata.

9. A royal split

Although the baseball team needed various extras to give the film credibility, many of the scenes were carried out by the original cast. Among the most memorable sequences, we remember that of Dottie (Geena Davis) catching the ball in a split that she really didbut that also added the offset of a double.

10- One of Tom Hanks’ favorite movies

The Oscar-winning actor, who played in They give the blow to Jimmy Dugan, has confessed on several occasions that this is one of the favorite films of his career, along with Castaway Y The cloud atlas. A taste for the film that he defended in 2021 on the Bill Simmons podcast, because he was able to “play baseball all summer long.”

11. The film that made Hanks gain weight

Hanks not only played this sport during the summer months, but he was also pushed to eat all the time to make his role more realistic. A fact that caused him to win about 13 kilos, while stuffing himself with junk food at a Dairy Queen restaurant.

12. The kiss between Dottie and Jimmy

The entire audience loved the relationship between the characters of Geena Davis and Tom Hanks, longing for a kiss that never happened. Nevertheless, Penny Marshall did get to shoot this moment, which was left off the editing table so as not to distract the audience from the main topic of They deliver the blow.

13. The best possible partner

Geena Davis recently confessed to People than working with Tom Hanks on They give the blow it was a real dream. “He has a reputation for being amazing, but he really is. He’s just a prince.”the actress confessed about her co-star in the film.

14- The sitcom that nobody remembers

Megan Cavanagh and Tracy Reiner brought back the characters of Marla Hooch and Betty Spaghetti in a homonymous sitcom after the premiere of the film, which showed us the life of both. A fiction broadcast in 1993 that, despite having almost all the original team, went quite unnoticed among the public. Fiction was forced to reduce its launch, from six to three episodes.

15. The new Amazon series

A League of Their Own it turns out to be a review of the film, which now dares to make visible sapphic love and the fight against machismo and racism, at a time when they were on the rise. In fact, the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League was racially segregated.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.