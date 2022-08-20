The best activities to celebrate Children’s Day in Buenos Aires

“She-Hulk”, the new Disney + series

canadian actress Tatiana Maslany plays the green superheroine, a lawyer specializing in defending superheroes. she hulkwhich arrived on August 18 at the Disney+tells the life of Jennifer Walters, a single lawyer in her thirties, whose life is like that of any woman, with one exception: she gets very angry.

When Walters gets upset, she becomes She-Hulk, a two-meter, green superhero with superhuman strength. Only her cousin, Bruce Banner, aka Hulk, understands what is happening to her and only he can help her through her transformation. With touches of fantasy, this comedy crosses superheroes and lawyers in the story.

Thor and his hammer keep summoning

Thor already exceeded two million viewers and it became the third film of the year to pass that barrier. After the events of ragnarok Y Avengers: End GameThor returns and embarks on a journey of self-exploration where he will cross paths with the Guardians of the Galaxy, confront a new villain, and witness the rise of the new Thor.

With Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Russell Crowe, among others.

Buenos Aires celebrates Children’s Day

This weekend will be full of cultural activities at La Usina del Arte, the San Martín Cultural Center, the 25 de Mayo Cultural Center, the Buenos Aires Theater Complex and the city’s museums and libraries.

The youngest, in their day, will enjoy various cultural experiences prepared for all tastes. In addition, you will be able to enjoy new unique musical content available through the platform let’s live culture.

Some of the outstanding activities will take place at the Mataderos Fair (at Av. Lisandro de la Torre and Av. de los Corrales) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At Usina del Arte, for babies from 0 to 3 years old, there will be iUpiiiiithe first Buenos Aires cultural space dedicated to early childhood, and funny animals, an adventure to meet the animals of the farm, the jungle and the insects. For boys and girls from 4 to 7 years old, it will be Safari Factory.

“Gallery”, an event to explore the local art scene

With the support of Patronage, the magazine art to the day and the Santander Foundation, this Saturday, August 20, from 3 to 7 p.m., the second tour will take place Gallery of the year. The meeting seeks to promote the local art scene among locals and touristsin an exploration around the city of Buenos Aires.

The proposal includes seven free tours of the Arts District: La Boca, San Telmo and Barracas (this time extended to Montserrat and Puerto Madero). The initiative opens a new window that unites art lovers, galleries, collectors, artists and institutions.

“Jauría”, a documentary theater must-see to watch at home

pack It was born from the transcripts of the resounding trial that condemned the group of friends who gang-raped a young Spanish woman during the San Fermín festival. The trial took place between 2017 and 2019 and the fragments of the statements of the accused and the complainant served as the basis for developing the script for this documentary fiction work.

The text allows us to introduce in the minds of the victim and the perpetrators, and also witness the revictimization to which the complainant is subjected.

The case shook the concept of masculinity, consent and sexual assault in our society. The work also left its mark within the framework of the “Documentary Theater”, a genre that bases its dramaturgy around real events.

pack premiered in Madrid in 2019, as a montage around the trial of the five members of “La Manada” for a gang rape, which occurred in the early hours of July 7, 2016, during the San Fermín Festivities.

It is directed by Nelson Valente and stars Vanesa Gonzalez, Gaston Cocchiarale, Lucas Crespi, Juan Luppi, Lautaro Bettoni and Julian Ponce Campos.

