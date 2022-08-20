The anecdote of the Madrid Wax Museum: from the exile of the figures of Urdangarin and Marichalar to the explosion of that of Manolo Escobar

have millimeters to Angelina Joliea Tom Cruisea Cristiano Ronaldoa lola flowers… And stick your nail in it. One of those in charge of maintaining the figures at the Madrid Wax Museum, Javier Josa, says that it is the favorite way for visitors to interact with the figures. “They say: ‘Let’s see… is it really wax?’ And they mark it with the finger.

Regardless of their cache, they are all created equal: the sculptors place a “chicken mesh” on a stick, later cover it with a huge amount of clay and finally, with wax, outline their expressions and gestures. Its creation process is the same in all the figures, but not all share the same final destination. Some end up in the gloom of the Banished Hall.

The reasons that lead to ostracism are two: the loss of fame or the search for the gallery to reflect “reality as much as possible”, explains the museum’s Director of Communications and Marketing, Cristina Placeres. They are no longer what they were for society, not even on wax. It is the case of Urdangarin. On December 12, 2011, the Royal House announced that the son-in-law was separated from the family due to his involvement in the Nos Institute case and the museum changed its location. At first they took him to the Sports Hall, away from the King and the Infanta Cristina de Borbn. But he ended up with the rest of the exiles, secluded in a cubicle that only the workers of this private company can access.

wax explosion in country house

There are dozens of faces there, among them, that of another section of the Royal Family, Jaime de Marichalar. His departure was more traumatic. Once the divorce decree of the Infanta Elena was registered in the Civil Registry of the Royal Family, “Two workers proceeded to take away his wax figure in a wheelbarrow”, says the head of Communications at the Museum. Until that same morning she was behind a burladero in the Hall of the Ruedo, contemplating a bullfight.

They go from starring in a museum room to a warehouse. Or turn to ash: the only figure that disappeared forever was the figure of Manolo Escobar. It happened in 1973, when the singer visited the Museum he saw his figure and he didn’t like it. So, this spokeswoman explains, they got rid of it: they went to the Casa de Campo “to blow it up” and made a new one, to her liking.

This is unusual. According to Placeres, most artists and celebrities are “very satisfied with their figures”, so much so that some have dressed themselves. Alaska He appeared at the presentation of his wax version in exactly the same outfit as his double. and the swimmer Mireia Belmonte he gave his own leotard to his wax figure. For the museum it is important that those who embody the figures feel satisfied, “that their expressions, their gestures are similar…”.

The person in charge of Communications says that, to make sure of this, the sculptors – always anonymous – do an exhaustive job of following up through images of the star they are going to sculpt, every detail, stain – like that of the choreography Sarah Baras on the shoulder blade- and even body tattoos appear on the wax figure. It’s complicated: Justin Bieber was one of the most difficult for them to execute. “did not stop tattooingthe sculptress got tired, it seemed that she was never going to finish it”.

Justin Bieber, in the center of the Café Cantante room. JM

The usual approximate time it takes to sculpt a figure is five to six months. And every year they release up to three new figures. Until the Covid arrived and all creation was paralyzed. “We haven’t made figures for three years. Nothing. Everything was stagnant,” says the head of communication at the museum, which is now celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022 -it was inaugurated on February 14, 1972- and normalcy returns with the incorporation of the figures of Pocoy and his friends Elly Y Duck. These last ones are the tallest in the museum, above The rock. “It’s huge,” says the maintenance manager, Javier Josa: to change its location, up to six people are needed.

They place the figures where they think their incarnation would like to be, although there are exceptions. Antonio Banderas it is the only figure in the middle, watching. The museum shows you attentive to a reproduction of the maja dressed Goya, dressed in a black suit by Armani, with shoes by Lottusse and perfumed with Mediterraneanyour own colony. It is the only figure in the museum that has a scent. But they are all personified.

Ronaldo and his figure share a hairdresser Ronaldo cares so much about his image that he also pays attention to his wax version. The figure of him is also experiencing the continuous changes of look: his hairdresser in Madrid goes to the Museum once a month to give him exactly the same hairstyle that the footballer wears in reality. It is the only figure that has that of his own specialist, sent for years by the player himself so that he is impeccable at each visit.

They all have their own care. Every once in a while, they take the suits to the washerwoman -the Marilyn Monroe is the most delicate and usually gets damaged- and every week, Javier Josa and his partner Pedro Ordez comb their hair and put hairspray on them, make sure that “every day they are the best they can be”, but if they need it, they call the hairdresser. The person in charge of Communications at the museum does not seem to be talking about inanimate figures. It is precisely what she is looking for: “That the rooms are alive, that people do not feel inhibited and interact with them”.

It is not El Prado nor do they pretend to be. In this museum entertainment is sought and that is why there is no security or control in the room, although not everything goes. Pleasures tells that, one day, a group of girls tried to turn these rooms into a pub: “We’re going to a bachelorette party. Can we come in with alcohol?”. No food or drink can be brought into the Museum. Nor do cases like this usually occur, most want the photo with the famous person.

-Which is the most beloved figure?

–Trump.

Trump with his wife and former US presidents. JM

“It’s strange: he likes it a lot. There are people who hate it and still take pictures with it. It is for the one who writes us the most on social networks wondering if he’s still coming,” says Cristina Placeres, and assures that even if he is no longer president of the United States, he will not end up in the room of exiles. This year they plan to fill it with more figures, all made with real hair, “who will Turkey to get a graft shares the same hair” as these wax versions of number 1 in Madrid’s Plaza de Colón.