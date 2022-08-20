The amazing Spider-Man: Sony would be planning to place Emma Stone as Spider-Gwen | spiderman | Cinema and series

Spider-Man: No Way Home brought in Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spideys to fight alongside Tom Holland. at the opening of the multiverse. This reason is the main reason why it is believed that Emma Stone could go back to Spider-Verse as Gwen Stacybut this time as a superhero.

As we remember, Stone played Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012 and in its sequel in 2014. The performance and chemistry he had with the protagonist Andrew Garfield was praised by critics. While Stone and Kirsten Dunst didn’t return for No Way Home, fans are still hoping to see them reprise their roles.

Emma Stone as Spider-Gwen

According to the Twitter account @MyTimeToShineH, Sony Pictures would be working on a Spider-Gwen project, which would star Stone. The rumor was first mentioned by @EdwinSRP, who has previously shared other rumors related to the Spider-Verse. The rumor has been backed up by @MyTimeToShineH, who has a solid track record when it comes to Marvel Studios leaks.

Who is Gwen in the Spider-verse?

Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, Gwen first appeared in 1965’s The Amazing Spider-Man #31. She is one of Peter Parker’s many love interests, although the character was killed by the Green Goblin.

In 2014, an alternate version of Gwen was introduced in Edge of Spider-Verse #2. On Earth-65, Gwen was bitten by a radioactive spider, becoming Spider-Woman, better known to fans as Spider-Gwen.