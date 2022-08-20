The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards include an award category in the Metaverse

MTV, one of America’s leading entertainment brands and channels dedicated to youth, is bringing its annual 2022 MTV Video Music Awards to the Metaverse.

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards will have a space within Roblox, a non-blockchain metaverse that has become home to more than 300 million users from all over the world, to launch a new category and reward the best performances within the virtual world.

In recent months, musicians and artists have entered the metaverse, bringing their concerts, parties and celebrations to a wider audience in the virtual world. famous as Paris HiltonTravis ScottJustin BieberAriana GrandeBlackpink and others, are some of the artists who have used the metaverse, from different platforms, to connect with their fans, socialize with them and take them to the Web3.

Now, MTV, one of the most well-known entertainment channels focused on content for young audiences, is taking its 2022 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony into the Metaverse. MTV is creating a new experience that allows its followers and fans to vote for the best performances of their favorite artists in the metaverse, in its new category “Best Metaverse Performance” (best performance in the metaverse), as well as participate in virtual dance and music minigames within Roblox.

Although it is not the first time that MTV has been interested in the Metaverse, this time it is moving its annual awards ceremony to the new reality to connect with its users and convert them into future followers of its channel.

MTV recognizes the work of artists in the Metaverse

From its new category of awards, MTV is recognizing the presentations and the work done by the artists within the virtual world. Performances like Ariana Grande’s in Fortnite and Justin Bieber’s in Wave are some of the nominees for MTV’s new award category, “Best Metaverse Performance,” as shown on its website.

This year’s nominations also include performances by Blackpink on Pubg Mobile, BTS on Minecraft, and Charlie XCX and Twenty One Pilots on Roblox.

As with other nominations, users and fans of the channel can vote for the performances in the metaverse of their favorite artists by visiting the MTV website. The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony will take place in New Jersey, United States, on Sunday, August 28.

