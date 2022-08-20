Tarantino’s confession about Indiana Jones that left everyone with their mouths open

A few days ago on the same ReelBlend podcast that Tarantino praised Top Gun: Maverick, in the new episode they asked the director of Pulp Fiction shared his ranking of Indiana Jones movies with all of us and did not hesitate to do so.

To the bewilderment of the hosts of the program and the listeners, Tarantino did not hesitate to enter the controversy and ended up choosing The kingdom crystal skull -the black sheep of the franchise released in 2008- by envelope the last crusadedefinitely the favorite of most lovers of the character played by Harrison Ford.

“I like it more Crystal Skull than Sean Connery’s,” Quentin said forcefully of his decision. “I actually don’t like the Sean Connery one. I don’t like it at all. She is very boring, very bland. And his character (Henry Jones) is not interesting. The joke is made immediately. It’s like ‘Stop! Or my mother will shoot.’”

Despite the fact that criticism from fans and the specialized press liquidated The kingdom of the crystal skullthe fourth installment in the Indiana Jones series remains the franchise’s highest-grossing film to date, grossing nearly $800 million at the worldwide box office.

The film is considered the worst of the entire franchise, largely due to the inclusion of aliens, so Tarantino’s opinion of the film is, to say the least, surprising. Still, the director’s offbeat rankings didn’t end there, as he also revealed that the temple of doom It’s not only his favorite movie in the saga, but also his favorite movie in director Steven Spielberg’s career.

“All things considered, I think my favorite movie directed by Spielberg – again, with Shark carved into his own Mount Rushmore – is Indiana Jones and the Temple of DoomTarantino said. “This is such a fucking awesome movie that it created a new category in the MPAA. [Asociación Cinematográfica de Estados Unidos]”.

For its part, the Indiana Jones franchise is gearing up for a fifth installment with Harrison Ford back in the role of the globetrotting archaeologist. He will also be accompanied by actors Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas. As reported, indiana jones 5 It will hit Argentine theaters on June 29, 2023.