Summary and highlights of Olexandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua for the Heavyweight Title | 08/20/2022

The judges rule that the Ukrainian wins by points and revalidates the title

In the first part of the last round Joshua was somewhat better, but then the Ukrainian reacted. We’ll see what the judges decide.

The fatigue begins to arrive from the two fighters, we reach the last round and nothing is decided

What way of reacting from Usyk who sought to counterattack everything will decide in the final matches

Anthony Joshua went for it all and even looked for the KO, a moment to suffer for the reigning champion

Exchange of blows between the British and the Ukrainian, fatigue begins to show in both, decisive moments that come in the next fights

Usyk reacts in this assault, a fighter who usually leaves something for the end, we will see how both manage the strength for these last assaults

Joshua has put the reigning champion on the ropes, who is defending himself as best he can at the moment

Something superior from Joshua towards Usyk at the end of the fifth round, we are already at the halfway point

Usyk seeks to react and was the one who launched some attacks although the equality continues, this will be decided by details

The pace of the Briton is getting better and better this time and if he has put the champion in trouble, we will see what happens in the following rounds. be very attentive

Joshua sought to launch attacks, but without taking risks for either of them, it is costing the British a lot at this start of the fight.

The Ukrainian boxer has been the one who has dominated at the end of the first round although equality

Both are already in the ring in a few moments the fight will start

The Croatian wins before the big duel by decision of the judges

The heavyweight bout between Filip Hrgovic and Zhilei Zhang is in the tenth round, this is the last round before the big fight

In 1 hour the fight between Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua will begin, both the preview and the minute by minute of the fight can be followed here on VAVEL

Usyk also debuted as a professional in 2013 after being Olympic champion (in the heavyweight division) in London 2012 and after nine consecutive wins by KO, in 2016 he became world cruiserweight champion. He made six defenses in the division until 2019, becoming the undisputed champion and winner of the World Boxing Super Series tournament, until in 2019 he debuted as a heavyweight. He won all three of his fights in this division, against Chazz Witherspoon, Dereck Chisora ​​and Anthony Joshua.

Joshua, who was Olympic champion (in the super heavyweight division) in London 2012 and made his professional debut in 2013, has a 9-2 record in world fights, with wins over Vladimir Klitschko, Carlos Takam, Joseph Parker, Alexander Povetkin, Andy Ruiz Jr, Kubrat Pulev, Eric Molina, Dominic Breazeale and Charles Martin. In the last five years, the 32-year-old boxer has fought seven times and won five of them.

These have only seen their faces once throughout their history. Both boxers will meet again after their confrontation in September 2021 in England, a fight that ended in favor of the Ukrainian by unanimous decision. At that time Joshua was the one defending the title, now the situation has changed and the one defending the crown is Osyk Olexandr

The main event for the heavyweight title between the current WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO monarch Oleksandr Usyk and the Englishman Anthony Joshua will steal all eyes this Saturday in the ring of the King Abdullah Sports City of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.