Summary and highlights of Olexandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua for the Heavyweight Title | 08/20/2022
Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
This was the moment of the decision where the Ukrainian got excited
Olexandr Usyk IS THE WINNER
The judges rule that the Ukrainian wins by points and revalidates the title
🥊 END OF THE COMBAT
In the first part of the last round Joshua was somewhat better, but then the Ukrainian reacted. We’ll see what the judges decide.
🥊 END OF THE ELEVENTH ROUND
The fatigue begins to arrive from the two fighters, we reach the last round and nothing is decided
This is how the tenth round ended
🥊 TENTH ROUND END
What way of reacting from Usyk who sought to counterattack everything will decide in the final matches
🥊 END OF THE NINTH ROUND
Anthony Joshua went for it all and even looked for the KO, a moment to suffer for the reigning champion
🥊 END OF THE EIGHTH ROUND
Exchange of blows between the British and the Ukrainian, fatigue begins to show in both, decisive moments that come in the next fights
🥊 END OF THE SEVENTH ROUND
Usyk reacts in this assault, a fighter who usually leaves something for the end, we will see how both manage the strength for these last assaults
🥊 END OF THE SIXTH ROUND
Joshua has put the reigning champion on the ropes, who is defending himself as best he can at the moment
🥊 END OF THE FIFTH ROUND
Something superior from Joshua towards Usyk at the end of the fifth round, we are already at the halfway point
🥊 5TH ASSAULT
🥊 END OF THE FOURTH ROUND
Usyk seeks to react and was the one who launched some attacks although the equality continues, this will be decided by details
🥊 End of the third round
The pace of the Briton is getting better and better this time and if he has put the champion in trouble, we will see what happens in the following rounds. be very attentive
Here we leave you some of the best moments of these first two assaults
END OF THIS SECOND ROUND
Joshua sought to launch attacks, but without taking risks for either of them, it is costing the British a lot at this start of the fight.
END OF THE FIRST ROUND
The Ukrainian boxer has been the one who has dominated at the end of the first round although equality
The time is coming
Both are already in the ring in a few moments the fight will start
These are the data of these two fighters
Filip Hrgovic wins the round
The Croatian wins before the big duel by decision of the judges
Who will win the second game? Will there be revenge?
Thus ended the ninth round between the Chinese and Croatian fighter maximum intensity
The fight is going to start later than expected
The heavyweight bout between Filip Hrgovic and Zhilei Zhang is in the tenth round, this is the last round before the big fight
Technical Sheet:Anthony Joshua
Technical sheet Olexandr Usyk
1 hour
In 1 hour the fight between Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua will begin, both the preview and the minute by minute of the fight can be followed here on VAVEL
Summary of the first fight between Olexandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua
Where and how to watch Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk?
What time is the fight between Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk?
These are all the fights that there will be
How does Oleksandr Usyk arrive?
Usyk also debuted as a professional in 2013 after being Olympic champion (in the heavyweight division) in London 2012 and after nine consecutive wins by KO, in 2016 he became world cruiserweight champion. He made six defenses in the division until 2019, becoming the undisputed champion and winner of the World Boxing Super Series tournament, until in 2019 he debuted as a heavyweight. He won all three of his fights in this division, against Chazz Witherspoon, Dereck Chisora and Anthony Joshua.
How does Anthony Joshua arrive?
Joshua, who was Olympic champion (in the super heavyweight division) in London 2012 and made his professional debut in 2013, has a 9-2 record in world fights, with wins over Vladimir Klitschko, Carlos Takam, Joseph Parker, Alexander Povetkin, Andy Ruiz Jr, Kubrat Pulev, Eric Molina, Dominic Breazeale and Charles Martin. In the last five years, the 32-year-old boxer has fought seven times and won five of them.
Background
These have only seen their faces once throughout their history. Both boxers will meet again after their confrontation in September 2021 in England, a fight that ended in favor of the Ukrainian by unanimous decision. At that time Joshua was the one defending the title, now the situation has changed and the one defending the crown is Osyk Olexandr
Venue: The fight will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City, located in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, this was inaugurated in 2014 and has a capacity for 62,000 spectators
pre-fight
The main event for the heavyweight title between the current WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO monarch Oleksandr Usyk and the Englishman Anthony Joshua will steal all eyes this Saturday in the ring of the King Abdullah Sports City of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM’s LIVE coverage of the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua Heavyweight Title fight
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.