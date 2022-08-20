Stromae is back live in Italy: it will be at the Notte della Taranta

The international star Stromae returns to Italy on August 27 for a special participation as a guest of the Notte della Taranta in Melpignano (LE)

Stromae back to Italy Saturday 27 August for a special participation in the Taranta night of Melpignano (LE), one of the most anticipated events of the summer. The multifaceted artist, fresh from the recent release of Multitudehis new album, will perform for an unmissable performance for the 2022 edition of the historic Salento festival, this year directed by the maestro Dardust and broadcast on RAI 1. Admission to the event is free.

As of 2015 Stromae has never stopped. He launched five clothing collections and collaborated in the direction of Yael Naïm’s videos (Coward), Dua Lipa (IDGAF) and Billie Eilish (Hostage) with Mosaert, a label he founded in 2009 together with Luc Van Haver and stylist Coralie Barbier. Stromae operates in the fields of fashion, audiovisual media and, of course, music. Since his Brussels studio was completed in 2018, his life has changed pace, approaching that of a craftsman returning to his workshop. Here he was able to focus on the realization of his third album, Multitudepublished on March 4th.

There is no need to delve deeply into the descriptions of suffering to recognize the paradoxical fruitfulness of certain negative experiences. Multitude comes after a period in which the body of Stromae has undergone a drastic slowdown, forcing him to take a break from the stages, a situation that has also brought positive implications: a more relaxed and structured life, closer to the family, work has been rediscovered exciting, sources of inspiration have expanded and above all, the difficult moments of the past ended up representing precious elements to be reinvested for the creation of new songs.

Stromae was born in Brussels in 1985 to a little present Rwandan father and a Flemish mother who alone managed a family of six. He grew up with this double identity, sometimes blurry and chaotic, a relationship with himself and with others that he has learned to manage through music as well. An innate alchemist of opposites, he has found the magic formula to mix rap, afrobeat and francophone lyrics without offending the tradition linked to both.

The albums Cheese (2010) and Racine Carrée (2013), headed by titles Alors On Danse, Papaoutai And Formidable, then exceeded all expectations, filled the concert halls and conquered the dance floors: 4 million albums sold (of which 3.5 million in physical sales). Stromae has received countless awards, including four Victoires de la Musique, four NRJ Awards, an MTV Award, and accomplished historic feats such as filling New York’s prestigious Madison Square Garden. To date, her discography has around 6.5 billion streams worldwide.

