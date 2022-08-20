‘Stranger things’, ‘The glow’ and a well-known Canarian brand

Few know it, but there is a Canarian brand that has been the indirect protagonist of some of the best Hollywood productions for years. To the youngest it will only be necessary to quote them stranger things; to his parents, The glow. Two referents of the seventh art that have their link in a brand that is well known by the canaries.

Some will know it for its nectars, the lifelong juices that several generations of canaries have consumed. Others for that product that has provoked so many discussions among the families of the Islands: Is it ketchup… or catchup? Do we canaries know something that the rest of the world does not know? Why doesn’t anyone else call it catchup?

Many readers will have deduced that the brand we are talking about is Libby’s, an unexpected benchmark when it comes to setting stories that took place in the 70s or 80s of the last century for Americans. Or not?

The scenes

No unnecessary spoilers, just have to say that Jack Nicholsoncharacterized as Jack Torrance in The glowis at one point in the film inside a cold room that houses food to provide several people for several months.

It is not easy to see, you have to look, but there are the cans of Libby’s in preserves. While the protagonist lives a frenzy of emotions, the camera shows a whole range of products, among which are some that we could see on the shelves of supermarkets in the Archipelago.

Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance, locked up next to Libby’s preserves./

In the case of stranger things, in the last season (warning: possible spoiler) Dustin, Steve and Robin, some of the protagonists of the fiction, go to donate to food. A lot of canned food is seen in the scene, including a can of the famous Campbell’s soups immortalized by Andy Warhol. Next to it we see, again, a can of Libby’s tomato juice, one of the brand’s flagship products.

Libby’s can in the foreground. Behind the protagonists Dustin, Steve and Robin./

History of Libby’s

It cannot be said that his contribution has been important to the plot, but as everything is to make a country, to see a brand that many consider Canarian in a classic like The glow brings a certain pride.

But the truth is that Libby’s saw the light in Chicago (United States) in 1869, a time when Spain approved the Constitution resulting from the 1968 Revolution that ended the reign of Isabel II. The company was born as a packager of canned meat, another well-known product in the Canary Islands but with little implementation in the rest of Spain.

More than a century later, in 1971, as happened with the Coke, the North American market chose the Canary Islands as a test bed to export to Europe. The company that achieved the agreement, and that still holds the reins of the company, is Archipelago Industrial Establishmentsamong whose main promoters were the escuder group and the renowned and recently deceased Lizard Martell. Today it has the marketing rights for the brand in Spain and Portugal.

Despite being marketed in other places, it is in the United States and the Canary Islands where the brand has taken root most in consumers, as evidenced by its presence in films or series of international relevance.