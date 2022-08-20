Still don’t read an electronic book or e-book?

More and more people are discovering that the key to pleasant and profitable waiting is in the company of a reading. At a medical appointment, when traveling by car or plane, always carrying a book is a tool against boredom.

Let’s be honest, if it is a large and heavy volume, we say: No!, because we give up carrying it, because of the space it occupies in the bag or worse yet: spoil it. Now the excuses are over!: there is the ebook.

Still haven’t read an e-book or e book?

Did you know that, in 2021, the consumption of ebooks or electronic book represented 55% of the total sales of publishers in Spain? It is a first that has just been known through the Bookwire Report 2022. For its part, the National Chamber of the Mexican Publishing Industry (Caniem) reported that by the end of 2021, in our country readers in digital format increased 175%, going from 12.3% in 2020 to 21.5% in 2021.

The reading of the digital book begins to consolidate. Before, it was considered as a choice between the printed and the electronic format; now, the advantages of the second have led to its consumption being greater.

What is an e-book reader or e book?

The rise of electronic books causes misunderstandings among the majority, that is why it is necessary to clarify the difference between e book Y e-readerconcepts that are frequently interchanged but do not refer to the same thing.

To better illustrate the differences a e book either ebook is the digital version of traditional printed book . That is, there may be a e book for each published book when the author decides to digitize it.

Consequently, when someone buys a e book you are not buying a system to be able to read the various electronic books, but a book itself.

Instead, a e-reader is the electronic medium we use to download, share, save and read all the ebooks available. It is the device that physically replaces the traditional book, as it is the content support, equipped with a screen; whose memory capacity, just like a computer, Tabletcell phone and game console video gameyou will define how much information you can store, in this case: digital books.

Less is more, and it’s not a mantra, it’s a way to simplify life

There is a saying that nobody knows what they have until they have to do general cleaning at home or move. It is when we realize that we are dangerously touching the thin line that divides us from diogenes syndromeas the compulsion to excessively accumulate objects that we will never use is called.

So we have to get rid of some things: books, for example. An immeasurable pain arises when we must make the decision to do without that bibliography accumulated for years that has filled entire walls.

It is terrible to get rid of books, even those with which some teacher forced you to buy because, to take his subject by chance, you had to read a book that he wrote; or with the hateful ones that cost you to finish reading and you concluded more for discipline, even if it turned out like a hair shirt. Even with those you have become attached.

That’s when the reader’s invention of electronic book or e book it can save your life because it allows you to carry your entire library in one small device, just slightly larger than any cell phone today. The wonderful option of having him allows us to move as George Clooney in the film Up in the airwhere he proposes to use an empty backpack to lighten the load, as in life, as a metaphor.

What is the difference between a e book and a traditional paper book?

The differences are many and both options have supporters and detractors. For now, I present a list of advantages and disadvantages so that you can decide what you enjoy the most or what best suits your needs.

What are the advantages of the electronic book or e book?

1. read in one 6″ six inch touch screen. Carrying a library in your pocket is only possible with the technological revolution.

two. Electronic books already allow you to underline fragments that interest you and save them for later consultation or citations in your written works.

3. It has dictionary built-in so you’re immediately cleared when you stumble upon an unknown or forgotten word. It also gives you the option of the meaning in Wikipedia, online via wifi. This means fewer distractions and time savings because you don’t have to pause your reading to go look elsewhere for the meaning of words.

Four. The price of electronic books is considerably lower than the paper ones. These days, one of the best-selling publishing novelties is Violet, novel of Isabel Allende. There are three options: The hardcover printed book costs: 570 Mexican pesos; paperback: 429. The digital version costs $169.00.

5. A ebook It is immediate delivery. You do not have to wait days if the shipment is domestic or weeks if it travels from abroad. In minutes, you buy it and you can start reading it. By the time the printed book arrives, you’re done reading it digitally if you’re a voracious reader.

6. Ease of access and transportation. If you go on a trip and what you read is something that is made up of several books like the saga The Lord of the rings, you do not run the risk of being left halfway because you carry all the volumes in the same electronic reader. You carry a complete library: put it in your backpack, handbag or your hand luggage on the plane, without implying more weight and more payment.

7. You do not depend on external light to illuminate the letters. They have a screen with a special light to avoid eye damage. You can read outdoors in strong sunlight; or, at night, in total darkness to save electricity. The brightness is adjustable and you protect your eyes. the most modern electronic readers they bring the night mode that inverts the composition: black background, illuminated letters.

8. You are not subject to your glasses and the magnifying glass to read what the author’s budget or the editor put in small letters. with a reader e bookyou can increase or decrease the font size as you wish.

9. Gratuity. There are portals where they make available to the reading community an infinity of e-books free, classic and current. If you are not one of the seekers of things, a family member can download it and share it from a remote and immediate distance.

10. You take care of the environment by saving the felling of many trees and you look: elegant, modern, current.

Did the printed book die?

Of course it is not about burying paper books. is the functionality offered by digital versions for daily life. There are books you read digitally: you fell in love with them and deserve to be in your library. Then, without hesitation, you will have it as one of your treasures for when you have the opportunity for the writer to reach a book Fair and autograph it for you or travel to meet him at a conference and get his signature on the volume.

If a work becomes your favorite, you can alternate reading it in a paper book or in your electronic reader. They don’t laugh. They just have different times. Let us remember that the Nobel Prize for Literature Octavio Paz invited to distrust:

“Of the people who do not reread. And of those who read many books. I find this modern mania madness, which will only increase the number of pedants. You have to read well and often a few books.

Does the electronic book have disadvantages or e book?

I wouldn’t properly call them disadvantages, but being a different support, it has qualities that differ from paper.

1. It is impossible to wet your finger to turn the page, with your own saliva, as was the case before Covid, because many did it, although now they deny it.

two. It cannot be touched and caressed as part of a “hedonism refinement that enriches the spiritual pleasure of reading” in the words of Mario Vargas Llosa.

3. Although you can use a text marker and underline with the digital tool, the truth is that you do not have the space margins for pencil annotations.

Four. You lose the satisfaction of reaching the final page and putting a date or reading mark on it. The ebook puts an automatic read tag on you.

5. You give up a ceremony, a rejoicing that has its irreplaceable charm. A paper book is appreciated with all the senses. What to say about that unmistakable new smell of its pages?

6. You decline to build an identity with a large library that stands out in your selfies.

What is the battery performance of an e-book reader or e-reader?

The autonomy or duration of the drums of an electronic book reader usually lasts weeks and is measured by hours: from 12 to 50 hours of use.

The Amazon Kindle Oasis promises a battery life of up to six weeks using it for half an hour a day. The battery takes to fully charge in three hours, plugged into the electrical network of your home or office.

What is the internal memory capacity of an electronic book reader or e-reader?

today you have e-readers with storage space between 8 and 32GB. This is enough to store thousands of books. No one can say, until today, that he has filled a modern electronic reader with read books.

I do not opt ​​for any option, I love both because I think they complement each other: the enjoyment of the touch and smell of a book, the possibility of keeping a flower that will dry between its pages and when you open it again you will remember that walk through the field where you took it. Or perhaps the flower was a precious gift. While an e-book offers the practicality required by the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

And you Still don’t read an electronic book or e-book? For now I share where you can download some titles for free.

Where can I download books for free?

The Bookwire Report 2022quoted at the beginning, indicates that:

“For the first time, sales of ebooks of the Spanish publishers in Latin America occupy 30% of the total, which is distributed by 16% among the countries of the region: Argentina, Colombia, Chile; followed by Mexico, which represents 14% of global revenues”.

That is to say, that the ebook it begins to take its place in the economy and in today’s society. The editorial novelties are those that, for the most part, must be paid for.

But there are many options to enjoy free reading. I leave you several links that are very useful… In these times, who does not want read free?: