Sofía Vergara and her original way of combining green tones that has conquered us

Never before had we thought of wearing this color in such a daring way and we love it!

We have been talking about monochrome looks for a long time as a prominent trend in both the summer and autumn-winter seasons. We tend to think of them as a minimalist composition with different clothes, shoes and accessories designed in the same tone. But Sofia Vergara It just showed us that it doesn’t have to be that way. And he has done it using a color that does not make it easy at all: the green.

Often, the total look in fashion opts for black, the most appreciated tone to design outfits without color contrast. Per is also common is blue or brown, for example. Much less are they in bright tones due to their vividness, which can overload the set excessively if they are abused. This is the case of the aforementioned green. But when you have many tables in this dress and a very defined personality, no challenge is impossible to overcome.

It is enough to introduce different shades of the same range, a kind of monochromatic trap, so that a color as vivid as green does not tire and is even more striking.

Sofía Verde with a look in green tones. | MESSIGOAL / GTRES

Sofía Vergara has used up to three types of green in her latest look. There is no other color than this, the contrast is achieved without resorting to other tones. And what has more merit, it achieves it without resorting to the duller shades, such as bottle or military green. the protagonist of modern-family She wears a long-sleeved blouse and crossbody bag in virtually identical lime green.

These two pieces of the outfit contrast with the high-waisted trousers, a more intense and pure green that assumes greater prominence at first sight. High-waisted, Sofía Vergara reminds us once again how good these types of garments feel, especially with an inside or cropped blouse, like the one she wore a few days ago when she arrived on the set. America’s Got Talent in Los Angeles.

To complete her summer tribute to green, the actress of Colombian origin has resorted to platform sandals in pistachio green, a third shade of green, thus putting the icing on the twist that she has given to the monochrome trend.