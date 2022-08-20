Six Flags in decline? It becomes a daycare for teenagers, according to CEO

dosix flags is it in decline? The CEO of the companySelim Bassoul, admitted to investors that his amusement parks they became a low-cost daycare for teenagers.

Bassoul made the remarks during a call with investors from the businesson August 11, when presenting the figures of the parks.

Last July, six flags recorded a 35 percent drop in visitor levels, compared to 2019, before the massive closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Compared to last year, the parks they had a 22 percent drop in the number of visits, that is, almost two million fewer people. Meanwhile, his competitor Disney had a 70 percent increase in the number of visits to its theme parks.

But the director of the company argued that this reduction in the influx of tourists in their parks is not bad news, since attendance is more profitable. Selim showed that the visitors they went from spending in the park from 11.93 to 63.87 dollars.

However, the company’s revenue fell 5 percent to $24 million in the latest quarter.

six flagsa company founded in 1961, operates 27 facilities in USAtwo in Mexico and a park in Canada.

The CEO explained that the parks they had become acheap nursery for teenagers during holidays and summers” and the increase in their prices impacted the number of visits.

Therefore, Selim Bassoul indicated that his amusement parks they will no longer offer great discounts, gifts, free tickets or other benefits that they were giving. He also said that the price increase on his tickets seeks that his parks more families and young adults arrive who want to spend moneybecause “the philosophy of filling our parks It wasn’t the right one.”

In addition, he argued that the saturation in his facilities affected the experience of the visitors and now he seeks to reduce the waiting times in his parks.

The company’s new goal is to attract a different type of visitor. “I’m migrating a little bit from what I call Walmart to the Target customer,” Selim told investors, according to US media.

In recent years there have been various incidents of aggression between adolescents in the parks of Six Flags in the United Stateswhich supports the CEO’s arguments.