Several clues point to the crossover

A clear reference to The Lord of the Rings appeared on the Fortnite island, while a well-known insider said the collaboration is coming soon.

Fortnite crossovers no longer seem to have a limit. What started with a few popular characters from companies like Marvel and DC, turned into a parade of brands and franchises including Star Wars, Dragon Ball, and so many more. Now, everything indicates that The Lord of the Rings would be the next.

we say it because a huge clue appeared on the battle royale islandwhich could be Epic Games advancing this collaboration. On one of the beaches you can now find a miniature castlewhose walls and details have much to do with the iconic Helm’s abism.

It is one of the most iconic images of the trilogy of J. R. R. Tolkien, and an image that will be instantly recognizable to most fans. If we add to that the reliable leaker MidaRado mentioned that there would be a collaboration with the fantasy sagathe signs are more than clear.

So far Epic Games has not confirmed anything, so we will have to wait for what would be one of his most important collaborations to date to become official. Meanwhile, we tell you everything you need to know about the missions and rewards of the Dragon Ball event.