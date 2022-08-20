Selena Gomez styles her shirt dress with a belt and looks perfect

Selena Gomez found the dream dress for those days when you need to go out to do some shopping, take a walk, but also to go to the office or the beach, it is the dress shirt.

American actress Selena Gomez It is a style reference for millions of women around the world, precisely thanks to looks as impeccable as this one. On this occasion, she shared a publication where she looks very happy accompanied by her best friends with what is possibly the definitive summer style: comfortable, fresh (something more than important in the heat of the hot season), incredibly flattering and, of course, bearer of some of the most important summer trends 2022.

How to wear a belted shirt dress according to Selena Gomez?

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The great summer bet Selena Gomez it was a midi shirt dress in white, a garment that highlights the tan and provides elegance and sophistication. For an even more flattering effect, the actress wore it with a classic belt that outlined her waist and shaped her silhouette. As for the beauty look, has chosen to wear a high bun and completely back. The make-upsimple and sophisticated, wears it in terracotta tones, accentuating the look with black eyeliner and natural lips.

That the shirt dresses be the ideal option for the summer season is not something I have discovered Selena Gomezis not even the pioneer of this bet in recent months, characters like Kate Middleton either victoria beckham they always have on hand, but it has provided us with the most eloquent proof that in its white format it is ideal for any silhouette and at any age.

Where have we seen the trend of shirt dresses?

This season the dresses in white They have been the maxim of designers who are committed to sensuality and timeless minimalism. Venezuelan designer Carolina Herrerapresented several models, among which a long elegant design with a matching belt and a maxi necklace link gold. While Max Mara presented perhaps the most casual version of the dress shirt, which combined with fishnet stockings Y black ankle boots Erdem and Jil Sander Always faithful to their essence, they propose avant-garde and timeless versions linked to striking garments and accessories, such as XL earrings or patent leather loafers.