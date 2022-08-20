Samsung launches “Smart City”, a metaverse with Fortnite included

The South Korean giant confirmed the launch of a metaverse island for the region that includes Fortnite. All the details

Samsungone of the companies that has shown the greatest interest in the metaverse in recent months, launched an island called “Smart City” within this new virtual reality project for Latin America.

The metaverse will include games of Fortnite and will be in force throughout the region. The announcements are part of the arrival to the market of their models Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4.

Arthur Wong, Samsung Marketing Director for Latin America, explained: “It’s not just about having fun, but above all about exploring and building relationships.”

“We understand that the Metaverse is real, dynamic and life is happening within these platforms. There are no longer any barriers between what is physical and what is online,” he added.

And he completed: “We will continue to present content and innovations that can offer connected experiences, increasingly immersive and complete to our consumers.”

The island “Smart City” It is an experience designed for its clients in Latin America and users will be able to interact with the company’s digital products.

Smart City, the new Samsung metaverse available in Latin America

The metaverse is an extension for Z Series Fun Game Quest, a game in format “hide and seek” Fortnite-style, in which players must hide their Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone until the end of the game.

The promotion of the metaverse and its products

In addition, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 it will be like a virtual trophy in between, offering special powers to players, all related to the product.

The mode “Nightography” will give the player the ability to have enhanced night vision.

The island of the metaverse is made up of elements that refer to other Samsung products such as buildings in the shape of the Samsung Galaxy ZFold 4bridges inspired by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4and towers like the new series of smart watches Samsung Galaxy Watch5.

Steps to enter the metaverse

Go to fortnite.com/android from your Galaxy browser and tap on the Epic Games icon

Download the file “EpicGamesApp.apk”

Go to your Galaxy downloads, tap on the file and then click “Install”

Once it’s done, open the app and tap “Fortnite”

Tap “install” and wait

Earlier in the year, Samsung revealed that its Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone is packed with cryptocurrency features. In addition, the wallet was promoted to be able to “access and explore complex digital products” such as cryptocurrencies.

The company reported that the payment wallet It works with the company’s own payment platform.

Meanwhile, the security provided by the platform Knox Vaultexclusive to Samsung, which figure confidential information and blockchain keys and isolates it from the phone’s main operating system.