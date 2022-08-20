Samsung Latin America Debuts Island in the Metaverse with Fortnite Game and the New Galaxy Z Fold4 – Samsung Newsroom Latin America

This Thursday, August 18, Samsung Electronics opened its island in the game Fortnite. Called Smart City, this location in the Metaverse is the company’s first initiative to cover all of Latin America. The launch is part of actions celebrating the arrival of the company’s foldable devices – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4.

With the Smart City island within Fortnite, Samsung expands its domains within the Metaverse, giving gamers the opportunity to experience and interact with Samsung products in a whole new way.

“It’s not just about having fun, but above all about exploring and building relationships. Today we understand that the Metaverse is real, dynamic and life is happening within these platforms. There are no longer any barriers between what is physical and what is online”, says Arthur Wong, Samsung Marketing Director for Latin America.

The Fortnite experience reinforces Samsung’s connection with Generation Z by promoting a place where it will be possible to create, enjoy and live in a multi-digital themed environment for the consumer. “We will continue to present content and innovations that can offer connected, increasingly immersive and complete experiences to our consumers”, reinforces the executive.

Smart City will become a continuous stage for Z Series Fun Game Quest, an interactive game in the format of “hide and seek” (hide and seek) in the traditional style of Fortnite, where the player must find the new smartphone Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 hidden and keep it in your possession until the end of the round.

The Z Fold 4 will grant special powers to the player who owns it, always relating the characteristics of the product to actions within the game. For example, Nightography [modo de fotografía nocturna de los teléfonos Galaxy] will give the player the ability to have enhanced night vision.

The entire island of Samsung Smart City in Fortnite is made up of elements that refer to other Samsung products: buildings in the shape of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, bridges inspired by the Galaxy Z Flip4, towers shaped like the new series of smartwatches Galaxy Watch5 . There, the S Pen is represented as a large obelisk and the new portable projector The Freestyle is a giant spotlight.

See how to access Smart City in Fortnite

From your Android smartphone:

Step 1: Go to fortnite.com/android from your Galaxy browser and tap on the Epic Games icon

Step 2: Download the “EpicGamesApp.apk” file

Step 3: Access your Galaxy downloads, tap on the file and then click “Install”

Step 4: Once you are done, open the app and tap on “Fortnite”

Step 5: Tap “install” and wait.

In addition to the Epic Games APK, you can also download Fortnite from your Galaxy Store.

From your computer:

Step 1: Go to epigames.com/fortnite

Step 2: Click Download in the top right corner of the screen

Step 3: Click on the PC icon

Step 4: At this point, you need to create an account. If you already have it, just log in

Step 5: Select the Windows version installer to start the download.

Step 6: After the installation is complete, you need to sign in to Epic Games again.

Step 7 – Sign in with your account and type “Fortnite” if the game is not listed in the download options.

Step 8: Click “Install” and wait for the game to download. The process can be long depending on the speed of the Internet.

Do you already know Fortnite?

Then copy the code 0029-9280-7737 and enter the adventure.