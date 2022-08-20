Ryan Gosling to join Margot Robbie in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel

There seems to be no franchise that Margot Robbie can’t resurrect. If a few months ago we learned that the Australian actress would star the reboot of Pirates of the Caribbeanjust a few weeks later, the news of his involvement in the franchise of Ocean’s Eleven. While the project was still virgin, it was unknown how the story of the famous thieves would return, however recent information suggests that it will be a prequel and that it will not be the only star of the project at all, since Ryan Gosling is already confirmed for this long-awaited return.

Before collaborating (or who knows maybe getting upset) to rob a new casino, Ryan Goosling will be in the news next 2023 when they release the long-awaited Barbie. The images of Greta Gerwig’s new feature film They have caused a real devotion in the networks and why not say some uncertainty to see what the filmmaker does with a project as risky as this adaptation of Warner Bros. Discovery. Presumably the connection with major has seen this duo fly to co-star in the company’s posh heist franchise. Resurrect Ocean’s Eleven It would be a great move by the entertainment giant, since this is among the most profitable products in its catalog, along with Harry Potter and the DC Universe.

The first Ocean’s starring George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt It was already at the time a remake of the original title starring Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. in the 60s. A group of World War II veterans who robbed five banks in Las Vegas on the same night. In the end with Clooney and company it was not a single assault, but three in three independent films. The trilogy received a kind of reboot feminine in 2018 with Sandra Bullock playing the late protagonist’s sister, but this new proposal It did not catch on either with the public or in its relationship with the critics.

Robbie and Gosling have international fame and the demanding class to star in the franchise the famous saga. We still don’t know if the supposed prequel will take place chronologically at the time of the original film or if instead, it will work a few years before the feature film directed by Steven Sordebergh. Before, we will be able to see the two actors together in Barbiescheduled for release on July 21, 2023.