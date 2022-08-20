Ryan Gosling plays a CIA agent who must escape from a psychopath in “The Gray Man”

“The Gray Man” is the new movie from Anthony and Joe Russo, known for having directed “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: End Game”, highly successful films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Now, his new proposal in the action genre is a film about a veteran CIA agent named Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) and known as Sierra Six, who discovers dirty laundry is betrayed by his own agency and is forced to become a fugitive and escape the persecution of his psychopathic ex-partner Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), sent by the agency to hunt him down.

The film, Ryan Gosling explained at a media briefing, was like making a classic ’80s action movie that could brag about itself.

Ryan Gosling in “The Invisible Agent. Photo: courtesy Netflix

“The Russos have a really cool process,” RyanGosling explained, “one that I’ve never done before.” The actor who has starred in such films as “Blade Runner 2049” and “Drive” said that before filming, the actors and heads of each department sat down to discuss the script. It was a very collaborative thing. “It really puts you on the same page, literally. Do you know what movie you’re making? spoke at a conference to which he was invited TimeX.

He added: “It helps because, you know, it’s not often that you find yourself falling through a trapdoor and ending up in a well in a guy’s Czechoslovak apartment. So the fact that you can comment on that, that you can say ‘This is…unexpected,’ kind of helps.”

The training

For “The Gary Man”, which premieres this July 22 in Netflix, Ryan had a great physical preparation despite having “an incredible stunt team”. At first, they imprinted on him different styles of martial arts trying to find the best one for his character.

In addition, he said, he had the advice of Chili Palmer, a former member of Delta Force who gave him “Amazing tactical advice, but also these really amazing ideas.”

For example? “If you go to sleep, tie your shoelace to the door because if someone comes in, you’ll know.”

That, said the actor currently working on the film “Barbie” under the orders of Greta Gerwig, “these are things that were not in the script, they were things that you could only learn from experience, that I thought really made the film special”.

“The Invisible Agent” features a cast that includes Anne of Arms and Billy Bob Thornton and opens this July 22 in Netflix.

Watch the trailer for “The Gray Man”: