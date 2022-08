Ryan Gosling would share a set with Margot Robbie again after the filming of the “Barbie” movie, where both will take on leading roles.

The actor Ryan Gosling is in negotiations to join margot robbie in the cast of the movie reboot “Ocean’s Eleven” (“The Great Swindle”)a project that is currently being prepared by the Warner Bros.

According to The Hollywood Reporter portal, the film directed by Jay Roach is quietly working on his new script, which this time will offer an original story that takes place in Europe in the 1960s.

Although the project is formally in “active development”, it has not yet received the green light, although it is estimated that it will enter production during 2023.

If the signing of Gosling materializes, the actor would share a cast with margot robbie after their joint work for the live action movie “Barbie”.

Also on his agenda is the action drama that he will star in with Emily Blunt, “The Fall Guy”, where it will be directed by David Leitch.

The “The Big Swindle” franchise debuted in 2001 with Steven Soderbergh as director and a cast led by George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and Matt Damonamong others.

After the first film grossed more than $450 million in theaters worldwide, Soderbergh produced two more installments, in 2004 and 2007, again with an all-star cast. In 2018, the first spin-off debuted, “Ocean’s 8”, with Sandra Bullock, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna.